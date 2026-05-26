Pojer e Sandri, the historic 50 year old Trentino brand has taken a new direction

In 1975 the company started on 2 hectares of land in Faedo, between the Adige Valley and the Cembra Valley in Trentino. In 2025, they have extended to 35 hectares, spread across 6 different municipalities. In other words, 50 years of growth and success for Pojer e Sandri, an icon of quality wine, innovation, craftsmanship, and the ability to break new ground. The company was founded because of the meeting, more than half a century ago, of two young men that had similar visions: Fiorentino Sandri and Mario Pojer. Sandri had just inherited approximately 2 hectares of vineyard, while Pojer had recently received his oenologist diploma from the prestigious San Michele all’Adige School of Oenology. They built the path together, which now, by Mario Pojer and Fiorentino Sandri’s consensual decision, has been divided into two different and independent paths. Mario Pojer and Fiorentino Sandri, the two founding partners, have formally separated and become independent. “Following a legal agreement and the dissolution of their respective shares and businesses, this marks the end of a business and personal partnership that has lasted since 1975. For more than fifty years they shared a vision, sacrifices, and achievements that have left an indelible mark on the history of wine and spirits, not only in Trentino-Alto Adige”, a statement explained. Fiorentino Sandri will maintain leadership of the historic Pojer e Sandri brand, along with most of the company's vineyards located between Faedo and Grumes, preserving the wealth of experience, historic labels, and production philosophy that have made the winery a benchmark in Italian winemaking. Meanwhle, Mario Pojer will continue his journey in the Cembra Valley, where he will continue to cultivate his vision of wine, alongside the second generation of the family. They are, therefore, two journeys that will continue along different paths, each based on its own vision, in the wake of a tradition of the highest level of winemaking.

As far as Pojer e Sandri is concerned, Fiorentino Sandri, together with his closest collaborators (a more and more important role will be given to the younger generations, including his daughter Elisa, now head of sales and marketing for Italy, and his son Federico, engaged in developing foreign markets and corporate operations), who will continue the historic brand. The company will also continue to rely on a team of experienced and motivated collaborators, including key figures who have been with the company for over twenty-five years. These include also the winery manager, Michele Sandri, a cornerstone of the company, and a symbol of reliability and production continuity. There will also be a young team who will be given greater responsibilities over the next few years. The year 2025 confirmed the project's solidity: more than 250,000 bottles distributed annually in Italy and major international markets. The company continues to stand out today for its production of mountain wines, sparkling wines, spirits, and signature projects such as Müller Thurgau, Brut Rosé, and Zero Infinito. Territory, community, and quality are the cornerstones on which Fiorentino Sandri will build the new chapter of Pojer e Sandri, in the spirit of a tradition that never ceases to look ahead.

“The journey shared with Mario Pojer has been a fundamental part of my personal and professional life”, Fiorentino Sandri said. “We have built something important together, starting from scratch and tackling each challenge with passion, curiosity and spirit of sacrifice. Today marks the beginning of a new phase, which we will approach with the same seriousness and attention to quality that have always guided our work”.

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