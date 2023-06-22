Pellegrino 1880 puts down roots in Pantelleria, acquired an estate with 8 hectares of vines

In a Pantelleria, “black pearl” of the Mediterranean, which looks to the future by anchoring it also to its Zibibbo, and which is a land where viticulture is heroic and the “Cultivation of the Pantelleria Vine Sapling” is a Unesco heritage site, comes an important investment. That of the Pellegrino 1880 wineries, one of the largest producers of Zibibbo and Passito di Pantelleria, which, after 30 years of collaboration with small producers on the island, now invests directly, with the purchase of a large estate of 8 hectares of vineyards in Contrada Sibà, on the western heights of the island overlooking the Mediterranean and its sunsets.

“For more than 30 years, Pellegrino has been an important reference for the small producers of the Pantelleria island with whom he has formed, over time, a sort of “Pact for Zibibbo” by supporting the productions, taking charge of the grapes and producing quality Pantelleria Doc wines (white wines, moscati and passiti), now appreciated all over the world. To its social action carried out in these years, Pellegrino has decided to flank today a direct presence on the island”, a note explains.

“After so many years, we wanted to reaffirm our support for island production and have a direct presence that would help us to further explore the oenological potential of this unique island”, says Benedetto Renda, Pellegrino president, “a decision that was pondered for a long time, as is the style of our company, in order to make an optimal choice, also in terms of oenological perspective. The vineyards are located in one of the highest areas of the island, which benefits from temperature ranges, fundamental to ensure the aromaticity of the grapes produced, and particularly suited for the production of dry white wines, increasingly in demand by a market of educated enthusiasts and in search of new oenological experiments”.

The estate, set in a corner of rare beauty, falls within the natural area protected by the National Park of Pantelleria. It covers 8 hectares spread over an altitude from 300 meters above sea level to 450 meters above sea level, with vineyards cultivated with Pantellerian sapling, woodland and fallow under conversion to vineyards. The soils are of volcanic origin, ferrous and slightly clayey. The vineyards are flanked by a building, which houses a Pantesco garden inside, on which the historic Sicilian winery plans a new meeting point for Pellegrino hospitality on the island.

