Prowein 2021 will not take place because of the Covid: the appointment on March 27- 29, 2022

Not a postponement later in the year, but a cancellation tout court in 2021, for Prowein, with appointment directly to next year, from March 27 to 29, 2022, in Düsseldorf. The rumors anticipated yesterday morning by WineNews went well beyond expectations, with several rumors that were likely to postpone one of the most important wine fairs in the world.

”ProWein 2021 – the world’s leading and most relevant trade fair for wines and spirits – will not be held as planned from March 19 to 23 on account of the Covid-19 related restrictions. The current developments in Covid-19 infections, the travel situation and legal framework have led Messe Düsseldorf, as ProWein organizer, to re-assess the situation. Especially due to the decision adopted by the federal and state governments of November 25, 2020, according to which the holding of trade fairs continues to be prohibited, further developments are unforeseeable” explains the German trade fair.

“We have not taken this decision lightly – instead we have very carefully weighed the arguments for and against a trade fair during these dynamic pandemic times in close and in-depth consultation with our partners and exhibitors. The decisive factor for us was our exhibitors’ and visitors’ interests,” explained Erhard Wienkamp, Managing Director at Messe Düsseldorf.

In this context, the timing of the decision played a crucial role: “Exhibitors can now focus on the next ProWein dates and gear their preparations to them. With this move we are ensuring the planning security so indispensable for the companies.” In line with this long-term strategy, the 2022 ProWein dates have already been scheduled – for March 27 to 29 2022.

“ProWine China, which has just drawn to such an exceedingly successful close, will be renamed ProWine Shanghai next year and will return to the Shanghai New International Expo Center from November 9 to 11, 2021, following on from the success in Mainland China. The next ProWine Asia will also be renamed – ProWine Hong Kong – and will be staged from May 18 to 21 2021. ProWine Sao Paulo will be the next event to be held in the ProWein family chronologically speaking – i.e. from October 5 to 7 2021. The next ProWine Asia in Singapore will be renamed ProWine Singapore and will feature in the programme again in 2022 due to the constraints caused by the Covid-19 (the starting dates were March 2 to 5 2021),” explains the German trade fair.

Which has chosen a completely different path, therefore, from that of the other major Italian and international wine events, such as Veronafiere, which has already rescheduled Vinitaly by postponing the appointment with the most important Italian wine fair from April to June 2021 ( June 20-23, with Opera Wine by Wine Spectator on June 19), and Vinexpo Paris - Wine Paris, postponed from February to June 14-16, 2021.

