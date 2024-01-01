Taurasi “Coste” 2016 the “Best Italian Wines” 2023 for Ian D’Agata. Planeta & Tua Rita top wineries

A winning vintage does not change, and so in 2023, exactly as in the previous year, it is the 2016 vintage that expresses the best tasting in the “Best Italian Wines of 2023” ranking by Ian D’Agata, one of the most experienced wine writers and who boasts a great knowledge of Italian wine, former signature of such newspapers as “Decanter” and “Vinous” and today editor-in-chief “TerroirSense Wine Review” and president “TerroirSense Academy”.

If in 2022 it was Barolo and Brunello di Montalcino that shared the chair of best wine, this year at the top of the “Wine of the year” is a surprise that comes from southern Italy, specifically Campania, namely Taurasi “Coste” 2016 from Contrade di Taurasi produced by the Lonardo family, a family-run business with 5 hectares and on the market since 1998. The Taurasi “Coste”, a 100% Aglianico wine, is made from grapes harvested only in the Costa locality in Taurasi (Avellino) and is the winery’s “cru” with production limited to 1,300 bottles. It is the only wine to which Ian d'Agata awarded the highest rating.

Sicily, along with Tuscany, can also celebrate another prestigious recognition, namely the “Winery of the year 2023”, the award given by Ian d’Agata to the best wineries that saw two important wineries such as Tua Rita and Planeta excel. Tua Rita, a winery in Suvereto in Val di Cornia, between the Tyrrhenian Sea and the Colline Metallifere, was born in 1984 at the behest of Rita Tua and Virgilio Bisti, who found, in this corner of Tuscany, the place to live in contact with nature. Their passion for the fruits of this land, however, primarily grapes, led the couple to become winemakers, followed from the beginning by enologist Luca D’Attoma. Planeta, led by Alessio Planeta (former winemaker of the year 2023 for the famous American magazine Wine Enthusiast), is one of the brightest realities in Italy that touches all the most important territories of oenological Sicily, from Vittoria to Noto, from Etna to Menfi and Capo Milazzo, also becoming a reference of hospitality, in Sicily, with realities such as La Foresteria in Menfi, Palazzo Planeta in Palermo (and not only) with a strong commitment to sustainability.

Going back to the “Wine of the Year” scores, just one step away from perfection, with 99 points, is a wine accustomed to being at the top of the charts, namely Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo “Monfortino” Riserva 2019, which precedes a “trident” (98 points), composed of “Redigaffi” 2021, Igt produced in Tuscany by Tua Rita, which has made a pure Merlot that has quickly become a cult; from Barbaresco “Rabajà” 2019 by Bruno Giacosa, another symbolic name of enoic Piedmont; and from Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2015 by Quintarelli, a Veneto winery among the most iconic in the wine world. This is the podium chosen by the Italian-Canadian critic while, going down a step, at 97 points there are Aldo Conterno’s Barolo “Bussia Romirasco” 2019; Fontanavecchia’s Aglianico del Taburno “Vigna Cataratte” Riserva 2018; Gravner’s Venezia Giulia Ribolla Gialla 2013; Masi’s Amarone della Valpolicella “Campolongo di Torbe” 2016; and Miani’s Ribolla Gialla “Pettarin” 2020 Friuli Colli Orientali. At 96 points, Argiano’s “Solengo” Igt (winery owned by Brazilian entrepreneur André Santos Esteves, and led by Bernardino Sani, whose Brunello di Montalcino 2018 won Wine Spectator’s “Wine of The Year”); Arnaldo Rivera’s Barolo “Cannubi” 2019; Benanti’s “Pietra Marina” Etna Bianco Superiore 2018; Diego Morra’s Barolo “San Lorenzo di Verduno” 2019; Donnafugata’s Passito di Pantelleria “Ben Ryé” 2019; Fattoria La Rivolta’s “Coda di Volpe Sannio” 2022; Giuseppe Cortese’s Barbaresco Riserva “Rabajà” 2016; Marchesi di Gresy’s Barbaresco Riserva “Camp Gros Martinenga” 2016; Radikon’s Venezia Giulia “Jakot” 2018; and Roagna’s Barbaresco “Montefico” 2017.

Focus - Ian D’Agata’s “Best Italian Wines of 2023”, 100 to 96 points

Contrade di Taurasi - Taurasi “Coste” 2016 - 100

Giacomo Conterno - Barolo “Monfortino” Riserva - 99

Tua Rita - “Redigaffi” 2021 - 98

Bruno Giacosa - Barbaresco “Rabajà” 2019 - 98

Quintarelli - Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2015 - 98

Aldo Conterno - Barolo “Bussia Romirasco” 2019 - 97

Fontanavecchia - Aglianico del Taburno “Vigna Cataratte” Riserva 2018 - 97

Gravner - Venezia Giulia Ribolla Gialla 2013 - 97

Masi - Amarone della Valpolicella “Campolongo di Torbe” 2016 - 97

Miani - Ribolla Gialla “Pettarin” 2020 Friuli Colli Orientali - 97

Argiano - “Solengo” - 96

Arnaldo Rivera - Barolo “Cannubi” 2019 - 96

Benanti - “Pietra Marina” Etna Bianco Superiore 2018 - 96

Diego Morra - Barolo “San Lorenzo di Verduno” 2019 - 96

Donnafugata - Passito di Pantelleria “Ben Ryé” 2019 - 96

Fattoria La Rivolta - “Coda di Volpe Sannio” 2022 - 96

Giuseppe Cortese - Barbaresco Riserva “Rabajà” 2016 - 96

Marchesi di Gresy - Barbaresco Riserva “Camp Gros Martinenga” 2016 - 96

Radikon - Venezia Giulia “Jakot” 2018 - 96

Roagna - Barbaresco “Montefico” 2017 - 96

“Winery of the year” 2023 by Ian D’Agata

Tua Rita (Toscana)

Planeta (Sicilia)

Copyright © 2000/2024