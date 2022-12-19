The secondary market of fine wines in the Wine Lister financial statements: prices at +10%

2022 of the secondary market for fine wines, despite a clear slowdown in the last two months, which suggests a decidedly difficult 2023, ended in any case with further growth, also attested by the Wine Lister year-end report, which lined up the trump cards of the last 12 months in the usual “Wine Lister Leagues” 2022, underlining first of all how prices have grown by more than 10% in each of the five regional indices (Piedmont, Tuscany, Bordeaux, Burgundy, and California ), also thanks to an ever higher quality average, in every corner of the wine world. In the long term, and therefore over the past ten years, the best performing area was Piedmont, with an index growth of 352%, followed by Burgundy (+273%) and Tuscany (+139%). However in 2022, Burgundy (+47%) outperformed Tuscany (+25%), Piedmont, and California (both at +19%).

The particularities of Wine Lister, which was developed to assist wine investors and guide them through an original and complete evaluation standard, which takes into account the judgments of critics, according to the scores of Jancis Robinson, Vinous by Antonio Galloni, Bettane & Desseauve and of the Chinese Master of Wine Jeannie Cho Lee, of the aging potential, of the popularity and presence in restaurants, of the price trend and of the volumes traded, of each wine, is, however, that of offering trump cards of great impact on the many facets of the world of fine wines, from an often original and different point of view, well summarized in the “Wine Lister Leagues”, rankings that highlight the changes and innovations noted during 2022. Beginning with those labels which, according to scores of critics, have achieved the greatest growth performances between 2020 and 2022: they are the “Quality Improvers”, a true top 20, which also includes three Italian labels, all from the Frescobaldi galaxy, Luce and Brunello di Montalcino from Tenuta Luce della Vite and Brunello di Montalcino Riserva from Castelgiocondo.

Another aspect parameterized by Wine Lister is that relating to online searches, relying on the data of the most visited wine portal and consulted by wine lovers from all over the world, Wine-Searcher, from which it emerges, that in third place among the “Biggest Movers”, that is, among those wines that have climbed the most positions in the ranking of the most sought after online, there is Biondi-Santi’s Brunello di Montalcino, right behind Lafleur and Romanée-Conti Grands Echezeaux.

Among the rankings dedicated to the Italian labels, stands out the “Top Italian Value Picks”, namely the must-buys. At the top, the Sammarco 2016 and 2018 by Castello dei Rampolla, the Collezione de Marchi 2008 and 2010 by Isole e Olena, and the Collezione Privata 2016 by Isole e Olena, with the 2015 one step lower, together with the Terra di Lavoro 2004, 3007 and 2010 by Galardi, with Brunello di Montalcino 1997 by Tenuta Fanti closing the top ten. The “Top Tuscany Buzz brands” section, on the other hand, is dedicated to Tuscan wines only, based on Wine Lister scores, which rank the wines with a strong presence in the world’s top restaurants, highly sought after online and particularly popular, and recognized by the international wine trade for their prestige. At the top, we find the Soldera Case Basse Sangiovese, followed on the podium by Masseto and Le Pergole Torte di Montevertine. Then, the Solaia of the Antinori family, the Ornellaia of Frescobaldi, the Brunello di Montalcino of Biondi-Santi (Tenuta Greppo), the Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie of Il Marroneto, the Brunello di Montalcino of Salvioni and the Sassicaia of Tenuta San Guido.

Finally, the “Top Piedmont Must Buys Under 50” is dedicated to Piedmontese wines under 50 pounds per bottle, which sees in position no. 1 Barbaresco Tulin 2011 by Pelissero, equal with Barolo San Rocco 2007 by Azelia, followed by Langhe Now 2009 and 2015 by Pelissero, by Barolo Bricco delle Viole 2005 by G. D. Vajra and by Barbera d’Alba Cerretta 2016 by Giacomo Conterno. On the third step of the podium, the Barbaresco Vanotu 2005 by Pelissero, the Barbera d’Alba Cerretta 2015 by Giacomo Conterno, the Barbaresco Riserva Moccagatta 2014 by the producers of Barbaresco and the Barolo San Rocco 2012 by Azelia.

