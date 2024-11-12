The wine and beverage machinery industry is worth 5 billion, but a drop for 2024 is foreseen

Technical innovation, and stronghold of the international market. This is the “anti-crisis” recipe of the beverage, wine and bottling machinery industry made in Italy, protagonist, until November 15, at Simei by Unione Italiana Vini in Fiera Milano Rho. The industry is worth, according to the estimations of Osservatorio del Vino Uiv, about 5 billion euros per year (3 billion for the only wine industry) with an active trade balance of 2.2 billion euros. According to a survey realized by Osservatorio del Vino Uiv on a representative panel of the sector (the aggregate turnover is over 1 billion), on the occasion of edition No. 30 of the international saloon, the inclination for export is 46%, with a widespread presence on the squares of all continents, and particularly, amongst the main wine and beverage producers. Anyway, it is not a so easy period, considering the fact that, according to the photo taken by the survey of Osservatorio Uiv, 61% of this industry expects to close the year in decrease, and with a turnover drop estimated at about 4%, whilst they are respectively 25% and 14% those expecting a 2024 in line or in growth compared to 2023. Particularly, consistently with market dynamics, wine sector raises more concerns, for which, this year, a reduction of the demand by 85% of interviewed is expected, in the face of 2% optimists signaling a growth, and 13% believing in a stable currency.

Beer forecasts are always uncertain, but more positive surely (stable for 50% of respondents, and in contraction by 27%), those of oil (stable for 53%, and in contraction for 38%).

Amongst the most frequent export destinations, for the interviewed, the great squares in Eu (in order France, Germany, Spain, and Eastern Europe), and the Usa, a booming market, and object of a special incoming campaign with a delegation of 70 buyers coming from very high-end companies and wineries, (amongst the others, Constellation Brands, Jackson Family Wines, Delicato Family Wines and Crimson Wine Group) exactly at Simei.

“In 9 wineries out of 10 all over the world, machinery or components projected and realized in Italy are present – explained Paolo Castelletti, segretary general of Unione Italiana Vini - it is an industry, which is most times ignored by industry analyses, but it represents an important and crucial asset for the spin-off of the entire system of wine, which, as already known, lives a difficult situation. In this scenario, the sector contracts awaited for 2025, and financed with Pnrr funds, forecasting investments until 2027 for an overall value of 5 billion euros, financed at 40% and non-repayable (2 billion euros) play an even more important role. These are investments concerning the merchandise sectors present at Simei largely”.

According to Marzio Dal Cin, Anformape president (National Association machinery, accessories and products for winemaking), “Italy boasts the global leadership of systems design, an important record, encouraged also by the bound of the Usa in the last years. Clearly, the economic context, with markets slowing down, and the international-politic one, considering the effect that the new Usa presidency can have on American commercial politics, reflect also on the development of this sector, which begins to raise some concerns”.

