Value, consumers, export, vineyard: figures of Italian wine waiting for Vinitaly 2025

A turnover which is worth 14.5 billion euros, but rises to 31 billion with spin-off, and to 45.2 billion between direct and indirect impact for a sector covering 1.1% of Italian Gdp. And, still, 8.1 billion euros of export (1.9 only towards the Usa), 3.06 billion euros of sales in value (gdo and retail Italy 2024) with a light increase compared to the previous year (+0.3%), 670,000 hectares is the dimension of Vineyard Italy without forgetting 29.4 million of consumers in Italy in 2023. A little at a time, these are the figures of wine in Italy with the elaborated data, coming from different sources, by Observatory Uiv-Vinitaly, and communicated a few days before the starting of Vinitaly 2025 (Verona, April, 6th-9th).

A year, that of 2024, which is confirmed to remain stable, but also with record peaks as export figures show (+5.5% compared to 2023). The volume of sales, at 743.4 million liters, are, however, a little downward compared to 2023 (-1.5%), and, if, in Gdo, red wines are still leading with 311 million liters, white wines follow at a short distance (283.5 million) preceding sparkling wines (105 million liters), fundamental to keep export balance positive, and rosé wines (43.5 million liters). Going back to consumption, referred in 2023, wine has a penetration of 55% of the population, and it is the highest data for consumers in happy hour (22 million) compared to the daily ones (11.7 million).

However, Italy is loosing its wine consumers: in the last 30 years (1993-2023), consumed liters passed from 2.9 billion to 2.4 (-21%). In 2024, red wine is still the most popular (1.1 billion liters of consumption), followed by white wines (751 million liters), from sparkling wines 347 million liters), and rosè wines (122 million liters). A sector, that of wine, whose richness depends a lot on export, so that commercial trade with foreign countries marks +7.5 billion euros.

