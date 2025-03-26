Usa duties, Italian wine industry at the Government: “maintain a firm position in the Eu”

Day by day, the worry for duties at 200% on Eu wines and alcoholic drinks threatened by Trump continues to rise, which, up to today, are only a very bad perspective even if the first indirect consequences already begin to appear with the block of orders, and expeditions from Europe and Italy. In the last days, the appeals and the letters of associations of category multiplied, and international representations addressed to the institutions of the Usa and Eu, without forgetting that many wine territories of Italy are writing also to Italian institutions because they make all the possible to unlock as soon as possible the impasse to avoid the worst. Consortia of Chianti and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano from Tuscany made that but also, together, wine Consortia leading, at this point, since years, Italian exports, i.e. Prosecco. And, today, to the Government, also Italian wine sector (Confagricoltura, Cia-Agricoltori Italiani, Allenza delle Cooperative Italiane, Copagri, Unione Italiana Vini, Federvini, Federdoc, and Assoenologi), united appeals asking “to maintain a firm position in the Eu inviting to a negotiation of good sense to reach an agreement aiming to avoid the application of duties”.

“The Usa, as we know – we can read that in the appeal by the sector – represents the main export market for European market with Italian data attested at around 2 billion euros in 2024. We can’t risk that Trump threaten becomes effective, data which would have devastating economic effects on a strategic sector as ours generating a turnover of 17 billion euros corresponding to about 10% of the turnover of Italian F & B (food and beverage, ed), and which represents a crucial source of employment for our territories with about 870,000 people between direct and indirect operators”.

Copyright © 2000/2025