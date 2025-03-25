No alcohol wines in Italy, Observatory Uiv-Vinitaly: +60% the production in 2025

Also in Italy, the production of no-alcohol wine became recently reality. A passage, that is, for certain aspects, historical, but also unavoidable as also market estimates, and the changes in the styles of consumers testify. France, first power of wine in value, gave the green light for “no alcohol” wines, and it was not the only country to make an “endorsement”. Therefore, it is unavoidable that also wineries in Italy are coming forward to increase their share on the market of no-alcohol wines even if, during the analysis, it is important to recall that we are at the beginnings of this phase, and this is translated into a considerable “bounce” forward. The result of the survey of the new Observatory Uiv-Vinitaly no alcohol wines regarding the panel about the main Italian producers of the segment, affirms that “the production of Italian no alcohol wines will raise, this year, by a bout 60% compared to 2024 with a majority share for zero alcohol (83%) and sparkling wines”.

According to the secretary general of Unione Italiana Vini-Uiv Paolo Castelletti, “the productive niche is in its embryonic stage, but positive effect generated by the decree of December regulating the national regulations about the production of category is already registered. A proof of it is represented, in addition to the increase of offer, also by the fact that most businesses express the intention to move the production to Italy”.

At Vinitaly 2025 (April, 6th - 9th at Veronafiere), two conferences organized by Uiv in collaboration with Vinitaly will make the point of potential market both in product and technological key, dedicated to “Zero alcol e le attese del mercato” - “Zero alcohol and market waits” (April, 8th, 10:30 a.m, Sala Puccini - Centro Congressi Arena), and “Tecnologia 0.0: produzione e innovazione a confronto” - “Technology 0.0: production and innovation compared (April, 9th, ore 10:30 a.m, Sala Bellini - Centro Congressi Arena). The first meeting presents a vertical on the market of “Nolo” from the sale to consumption starting from the analysis of Observatory Uiv-Vinitaly up to the insights of players of importers, of distribution, and Horeca. The focus dedicated to technology will see protagonists of a round table the main “Nolo” made in Italy producers, and suppliers of plants and products for zero winemaking. Among the main target markets declared by businesses there are Northern America, Germany, Nordic countries, and Eastern Europe.

