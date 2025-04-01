Montalcino: entrepreneur Fabrizio Di Amato (Maire group) in the property of Tenuta San Filippo

The most prestigious companies of the most important territories of Italian wine continue to be attractive for those people who have capitals to invest in an asset, which, despite the complex period, remains strategic for Italy, such as that of great wines. This happens, still another time, in Montalcino, earth of Brunello, where, as WineNews can anticipate, entrepreneur Fabrizio Di Amato, one of the most important names of Italian industry – president and shareholder of reference of Maire group, technological giant considered among the main contractors of oil & gas and petrochemical systems design and engineering on a global scale (which, in 2024, reached earnings for 5.9 billion euros, +38.5% compared to 2023) – with Maire Investments, he signed an equal partnership with Tenuta San Filippo of Roberto Giannelli, one of the jewels of Montalcino, among the most awarded companies of the territory by international critics (and, which, among the very high scores assigned with regularity, in the years to its wines, from signs such as “The Wine Advocate”, “Decanter”, “James Suckling”, and not only, with its Brunello di Montalcino Le Lucére 2015 on the podium, at No. 3 of “Top 100 Wines of 2020” by Wine Spectator).

An important investment opening a new phase of the winery, founded in 1972, for which, now, a new challenge opens: “further develop the uniqueness of this project at an international level. The aim is to make a successive dimensional jump both in terms of productive capacity and market enlargement to cope with global challenges to which made in Italy of quality is called”, explains Tenuta San Filippo. “After a path of 20 years, made up of sacrifices and commitments, but also of important awards, I am proud and happy to give further impulse to this adventure with a friend such as Fabrizio Di Amato next to me to increasingly develop this unique project, and cope together with the compelling challenge of a further enlargement of international markets”, comments Roberto Giannelli (who, on April, 5th, will be in Verona, at Opera Wine, event signed Wine Spectator/Veronafiere, among the best 131 Italian wineries selected by the prestigious American magazine). “Join this reality representing wine tradition of made in Italy at its best, capable of combining the authenticity of the territory with passion and innovation makes me proud. And, together with friend Roberto Giannelli, we are ready to seize the future challenges, and further valorize this precious brand in international markets”, adds, on his part, entrepreneur Fabrizio Di Amato.

The aim of the partnership, still explains Tenuta San Filippo, is to “reinforce the capital and support the company growth, in the sign of high quality tradition which stood out the path of the brand up to today. For this reason, the growth path will be stood out from increasingly more marked attention to the processes of organic management, to the maintenance of environmental balance of the company territorial context, as well as to the progressive renewal of vineyards also thanks to the viticulture of precision, and to the practices of regenerative agriculture”.

