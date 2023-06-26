To Attilio Scienza, among the world's top wine experts, the “Khail Prize 2023”

Among the foremost experts on viticulture and the Italian and international wine world, with his passionate work on research, information and culture of the wine system that he has been doing for decades, bringing together scientific studies, genetics and anthropology, he has formed and continues to be a point of reference for generations of wine professionals. It goes to Attilio Scienza, an internationally renowned professor and agronomist, the “Pino Khail Prize 2023” from “Civiltà del bere”, awarded at “VinoVip al Forte”, the biennial event that brought together in Forte dei Marmi the best of Italian wine production, “for his tireless commitment to the promotion of fine Italian wine in the world”.

Professor Attilio Scienza taught at the State University of Milan and was director of the Agricultural Institute of S.Michele all’Adige. He received the “Aei Prize” for research in 1991, the “International Morsiani Prize” in 2006, the “Oiv-Paris Viticulture Prize” for the best scientific book on viticulture and vine culture issues in 2003, 2008, 2011 and 2012 and 2017. He is the author of 380 scientific publications and 32 printed texts dealing with technical and cultural topics.

The Prize, conceived by “Civiltà del bere” editor Alessandro Torcoli to remember journalist Pino Khail, founder of the magazine as well as a pioneer in the promotion of Italian quality wine, has been awarded over the years to personalities such as Lucio Caputo, president Italian Wine & Food Institute, Lucio Tasca (Tasca d’Almerita), Piero Antinori, Pio Boffa (Pio Cesare), journalist Cesare Pillon, Piero Mastroberardino (Mastroberardino) and Chiara Lungarotti (Lungarotti).

