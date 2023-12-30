“Top 100 Wines of the World” 2023 by James Suckling, Laurent-Perrier’s Champagne at No. 1

Worldwide, Champagne is at the top, and in particular Laurent-Perrier’s Grand Siècle Grande Cuvée No.26, at No.1 overall. With the coat of arms of Italy represented, in the top 10, by two great classics such as Casanova di Neri’s Brunello di Montalcino Giovanni Neri 2019, at No.7, and Bruno Giacosa’s Barbaresco Rabaja 2020 Falletto, at No. 9. That is, the first two Italians in the ranking of the “Top 100 Wines of the World” by James Suckling, one of the most followed critics internationally, especially in Asia, where he has been living and working for years. Which, in an international list (see focus), with wines that come from every corner of the world, including China, as the third standard bearer of the Italy points out the Barolo Cannubi Riserva 1752 2016 by Damilano, at No.20. The same wine that, then, is at No.1 absolute of the “Top 100 Wines of Italy” of the critic who, from this year, signs the selection of wines of the guide “The 100 best wines and winemakers of Italy” of the “Corriere della Sera” signed by Luciano Ferraro (where Damilano’s Barolo Cannubi Riserva 1752 2016, and Bruno Giacosa’s Barbaresco Rabajà 2020 Falletto, obtained 100/100).

A ranking, the “Top 100 Wines of Italy 2023”, which, as Suckling points out, sees the Langhe as a great protagonist, with 17 wines between Barolo and Barbaresco, but also one of the territories that has always been in the heart of the critic, that of Montalcino (of which he has been an honorary citizen since 2018, ed), with 13 Brunellos out of 100 wines, and 5 in the top 10 positions, and in particular with the 2019 vintage, but also with 17 Supertuscans.

In fact, in the Italian “Top 10”, behind Damilano’s Barolo, on the podium are Valdicava’s Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Montosoli 2019 and Casanova di Neri’s Brunello di Montalcino Giovanni Neri 2019, followed by Bruno Giacosa’s Barbaresco Rabaja 2020 Falletto, Siro Pacenti’s Brunello di Montalcino Vecchie Vigne 2019, Giodo’s Brunello di Montalcino 2019, Cerbaia’s Brunello di Montalcino 2019, Bibi Graetz’s Testamatta 2021, Roberto Voerzio’s Barolo Brunate 2019 and Fattoria Le Pupille’s Maremma Toscana Saffredi 2021. With a dualism between Piedmont and Tuscany, which continues to dominate the scene.

Focus – the “Top 100 Wines of the World” 2023 by James Suckling

1 - Laurent-Perrier Champagne Grand Siècle Grande Cuvée N.26

2 - El Enemigo Cabernet Franc Gualtallary Gran Enemigo Single Vineyard 2019

3 - Seña Valle de Aconcagua 2021

4 - Château Figeac St.-Emilion 2020

5 - Dr. Bürklin-Wolf Riesling Pfalz Pechstein Gc 2022

6 - f.X. Pichler Riesling Wachau Unendlich 2021

7 - Casanova di Neri Brunello di Montalcino Giovanni Neri 2019

8 - Bruno Giacosa Falletto Barbaresco Rabajà 2020

9 - Moric Blaufränkisch Burgenland Lutzmannsburg Alte Reben 2021

10 - Marqués de Murrieta Rioja Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial 2012

11 Emrich-Schönleber Riesling Nahe Halenberg R 2019

12 - Artadi Álava Viña El Pison 2021

13 - Château La Fleur-Pétrus Pomerol 2020

14 - Carl Loewen Riesling Mosel Maximin Herrenberg Gg 2022

15 - Domaine Zind Humbrecht Riesling Alsace Grand Cru Sommerberg 2021

16 - M. Chapoutier Ermitage L’ermite 2020

17 - Wittmann Riesling Rheinhessen Morstein Gg 2022

18 - Comando G Sierra de Gredos Tumba del Rey Moro 2021

19 - Pavillon Blanc Du Château Margaux Bordeaux Blanc 2020

20 - Damilano Barolo Cannubi Riserva 1752 2016

21 - Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan 2020

22 - Chacra Pinot Noir Patagonia Treinta Y Dos 2022

23 - Rudi Pichler Riesling Wachau Ried Achleithen Smaragd 2022

24 - Kühling-Gillot Riesling Rheinhessen Rothenberg Wurzelecht Gg 2022

25 - Dönnhoff Riesling Nahe Hermannshöhle Gg 2022

26 - Muré Riesling Alsace Grand Cru Vorbourg Clos Saint Landelin 2019

27 - Domaine Fl Savennières Chamboureau 2020

28 - Château Pavie St.-Emilion 2020

29 - Velich Chardonnay Austria Tiglat 2021

30 - Domaine Anita Moulin-À-Vent La Rochelle 2021

31 - L Vintners Syrah Yakima Valley Motor City Kitty 2020

32 - Schloss Johannisberg Riesling Rheingau Grünlack Spätlese 2022

33 - Château Trotanoy Pomerol 2020

34 - Siro Pacenti Brunello di Montalcino Vecchie Vigne 2019

35 - Wohlmuth Sauvignon Blanc Südsteiermark Ried Edelschuh Gstk 2021

36 - Giodo Brunello di Montalcino 2019

37 - Château Suduiraut Sauternes 2020

38 - Envínate Vinos Atlánticos Migan 2021

39 - Sato Pinot Noir Central Otago Sur Les Nuages 2020

40 - Te Mata Hawkes Bay Coleraine 2021

41 - Cerbaia Brunello di Montalcino 2019

42 - Clos Apalta Valle de Apalta 2020

43 - Château Brane-Cantenac Margaux 2020

44 - Viña Don Melchor Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto 2021

45 - Albert Mann Pinot Noir Alsace Grand H 2021

46 - Bibi Graetz Toscana Testamatta 2021

47 - Kumeu River Chardonnay Kumeu Mate’s Vineyard 2022

48 - St. Andrea Egri Bikavér Grand Superior Nagy-Eged-Hegy Agapé 2018

49 - Yjar Rioja 2019

50 - Roberto Voerzio Barolo Brunate 2019

51 - Contino Rioja Gran Reserva 2018

52 - Terroir Al Limit Priorat Les Manyes 2021

53 - Fattoria Le Pupille Maremma Toscana Saffredi 2021

54 - Kistler Chardonnay Napa Valley Carneros Hyde Vineyard 2021

55 - Errázuriz Chardonnay Aconcagua Costa Las Pizarras 2021

56 - Château Croix de Labrie St.-Emilion 2020

57 - Kollwentz Chardonnay Burgenland Gloria 2021

58 - Passopisciaro Terre Siciliane Contrada R 2021

59 - Château Pape Clément Pessac-Léognan 2020

60 - Domaine Marcel Deiss Alsace Grand Cru Schlossberg 2020

61 - Ornellaia Bolgheri Superiore 2021

62 - Château Le Gay Pomerol 2020

63 - Château Clinet Pomerol 2020

64 - Krug Champagne Grande Cuvée 171ème Edition

65 - Bemberg Estate Wines Gualtallary Valle de Uco Pionero 2019

66 - Viñedo Chadwick Cabernet Sauvignon Valle de Maipo 2021

67 - Château Pavie-Macquin St.-Emilion 2020

68 - Pahlmeyer Chardonnay Napa Valley 2021

69 - Château Pontet-Canet Pauillac 2020

70 - Château Trottevieille St.-Emilion 2020

71 - Raen Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast Fort Ross-Seaview Sea Field Vineyard 2021

72 - Franz Hirtzberger Riesling Wachau Ried Singerriedel Smaragd 2022

73 - Domaine de la Solitude Châteauneuf-Du-Pape Réserve Secrète 2019

74 - Niepoort Douro Robustus 2017

75 - Catena Zapata Chardonnay Mendoza Adrianna Vineyard White Bones 2021

76 - Emiliana Valle de Colchagua Los Robles Estate Gê 2020

77 - Château Lynch-Bages Pauillac 2020

78 - Château Bélair-Monange St.-Emilion 2020

79 - Tenuta Sette Ponti Merlot Toscana Sette 2020

80 - Domaine Weinbach Riesling Alsace Grand Cru Schlossberg Ste. Catherine 2021

81 - Matias Riccitelli Malbec Cabernet Franc Mendoza Riccitelli & Father 2020

82 - La Rioja Alta Rioja Gran Reserva 904 2015

83 - Mount Mary Yarra Valley Triolet 2021

84 - Querciabella Toscana Camartina 2019

85 - Susana Balbo Wines Malbec Valle de Uco Gualtallary Nosotros Single Vineyard Nómade 2020

86 - Famille Hugel Riesling Alsace Schoelhammer 2014

87 - The Hilt Estate Chardonnay Santa Rita Hills Radian Vineyard 2020

88 - montes Carmenere Petit Verdot Valle de Colchagua Purple Angel 2020

89 - Col D’orcia Brunello di Montalcino Poggio Al Vento Riserva 2016

90 - Petrolo Valdarno di Sopra Galatrona 2021

91 - Zenato Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Sergio Zenato Riserva 2017

92 - Marguet Champagne Les Beurys 2018

93 - Littorai Pinot Noir Sonoma County Sonoma Coast The Haven Vineyard 2021

94 - Almaviva Puente Alto 2021

95 - Viña Cobos Malbec Los Arboles Valle de Uco Chañares Estate 2020

96 - Château Valandraud St.-Emilion 2020

97 - Château L’If St.-Emilion 2020

98 - Tua Rita Toscana Redigaffi 2021

99 - Dom Pérignon Champagne Rosé Vintage 2008

100 - Ao Yun Shangri-La 敖云云南香格里拉 2019

