“Top 100 Wines of the World” 2023 by James Suckling, Laurent-Perrier’s Champagne at No. 1

Worldwide, Champagne is at the top, and in particular Laurent-Perrier’s Grand Siècle Grande Cuvée No.26, at No.1 overall. With the coat of arms of Italy represented, in the top 10, by two great classics such as Casanova di Neri’s Brunello di Montalcino Giovanni Neri 2019, at No.7, and Bruno Giacosa’s Barbaresco Rabaja 2020 Falletto, at No. 9. That is, the first two Italians in the ranking of the “Top 100 Wines of the World” by James Suckling, one of the most followed critics internationally, especially in Asia, where he has been living and working for years. Which, in an international list (see focus), with wines that come from every corner of the world, including China, as the third standard bearer of the Italy points out the Barolo Cannubi Riserva 1752 2016 by Damilano, at No.20. The same wine that, then, is at No.1 absolute of the “Top 100 Wines of Italy” of the critic who, from this year, signs the selection of wines of the guide “The 100 best wines and winemakers of Italy” of the “Corriere della Sera” signed by Luciano Ferraro (where Damilano’s Barolo Cannubi Riserva 1752 2016, and Bruno Giacosa’s Barbaresco Rabajà 2020 Falletto, obtained 100/100).
A ranking, the “Top 100 Wines of Italy 2023”, which, as Suckling points out, sees the Langhe as a great protagonist, with 17 wines between Barolo and Barbaresco, but also one of the territories that has always been in the heart of the critic, that of Montalcino (of which he has been an honorary citizen since 2018, ed), with 13 Brunellos out of 100 wines, and 5 in the top 10 positions, and in particular with the 2019 vintage, but also with 17 Supertuscans.
In fact, in the Italian “Top 10”, behind Damilano’s Barolo, on the podium are Valdicava’s Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Montosoli 2019 and Casanova di Neri’s Brunello di Montalcino Giovanni Neri 2019, followed by Bruno Giacosa’s Barbaresco Rabaja 2020 Falletto, Siro Pacenti’s Brunello di Montalcino Vecchie Vigne 2019, Giodo’s Brunello di Montalcino 2019, Cerbaia’s Brunello di Montalcino 2019, Bibi Graetz’s Testamatta 2021, Roberto Voerzio’s Barolo Brunate 2019 and Fattoria Le Pupille’s Maremma Toscana Saffredi 2021. With a dualism between Piedmont and Tuscany, which continues to dominate the scene.
Focus – the “Top 100 Wines of the World” 2023 by James Suckling
1 - Laurent-Perrier Champagne Grand Siècle Grande Cuvée N.26
2 - El Enemigo Cabernet Franc Gualtallary Gran Enemigo Single Vineyard 2019
3 - Seña Valle de Aconcagua 2021
4 - Château Figeac St.-Emilion 2020
5 - Dr. Bürklin-Wolf Riesling Pfalz Pechstein Gc 2022
6 - f.X. Pichler Riesling Wachau Unendlich 2021
7 - Casanova di Neri Brunello di Montalcino Giovanni Neri 2019
8 - Bruno Giacosa Falletto Barbaresco Rabajà 2020
9 - Moric Blaufränkisch Burgenland Lutzmannsburg Alte Reben 2021
10 - Marqués de Murrieta Rioja Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial 2012
11 Emrich-Schönleber Riesling Nahe Halenberg R 2019
12 - Artadi Álava Viña El Pison 2021
13 - Château La Fleur-Pétrus Pomerol 2020
14 - Carl Loewen Riesling Mosel Maximin Herrenberg Gg 2022
15 - Domaine Zind Humbrecht Riesling Alsace Grand Cru Sommerberg 2021
16 - M. Chapoutier Ermitage L’ermite 2020
17 - Wittmann Riesling Rheinhessen Morstein Gg 2022
18 - Comando G Sierra de Gredos Tumba del Rey Moro 2021
19 - Pavillon Blanc Du Château Margaux Bordeaux Blanc 2020
20 - Damilano Barolo Cannubi Riserva 1752 2016
21 - Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan 2020
22 - Chacra Pinot Noir Patagonia Treinta Y Dos 2022
23 - Rudi Pichler Riesling Wachau Ried Achleithen Smaragd 2022
24 - Kühling-Gillot Riesling Rheinhessen Rothenberg Wurzelecht Gg 2022
25 - Dönnhoff Riesling Nahe Hermannshöhle Gg 2022
26 - Muré Riesling Alsace Grand Cru Vorbourg Clos Saint Landelin 2019
27 - Domaine Fl Savennières Chamboureau 2020
28 - Château Pavie St.-Emilion 2020
29 - Velich Chardonnay Austria Tiglat 2021
30 - Domaine Anita Moulin-À-Vent La Rochelle 2021
31 - L Vintners Syrah Yakima Valley Motor City Kitty 2020
32 - Schloss Johannisberg Riesling Rheingau Grünlack Spätlese 2022
33 - Château Trotanoy Pomerol 2020
34 - Siro Pacenti Brunello di Montalcino Vecchie Vigne 2019
35 - Wohlmuth Sauvignon Blanc Südsteiermark Ried Edelschuh Gstk 2021
36 - Giodo Brunello di Montalcino 2019
37 - Château Suduiraut Sauternes 2020
38 - Envínate Vinos Atlánticos Migan 2021
39 - Sato Pinot Noir Central Otago Sur Les Nuages 2020
40 - Te Mata Hawkes Bay Coleraine 2021
41 - Cerbaia Brunello di Montalcino 2019
42 - Clos Apalta Valle de Apalta 2020
43 - Château Brane-Cantenac Margaux 2020
44 - Viña Don Melchor Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto 2021
45 - Albert Mann Pinot Noir Alsace Grand H 2021
46 - Bibi Graetz Toscana Testamatta 2021
47 - Kumeu River Chardonnay Kumeu Mate’s Vineyard 2022
48 - St. Andrea Egri Bikavér Grand Superior Nagy-Eged-Hegy Agapé 2018
49 - Yjar Rioja 2019
50 - Roberto Voerzio Barolo Brunate 2019
51 - Contino Rioja Gran Reserva 2018
52 - Terroir Al Limit Priorat Les Manyes 2021
53 - Fattoria Le Pupille Maremma Toscana Saffredi 2021
54 - Kistler Chardonnay Napa Valley Carneros Hyde Vineyard 2021
55 - Errázuriz Chardonnay Aconcagua Costa Las Pizarras 2021
56 - Château Croix de Labrie St.-Emilion 2020
57 - Kollwentz Chardonnay Burgenland Gloria 2021
58 - Passopisciaro Terre Siciliane Contrada R 2021
59 - Château Pape Clément Pessac-Léognan 2020
60 - Domaine Marcel Deiss Alsace Grand Cru Schlossberg 2020
61 - Ornellaia Bolgheri Superiore 2021
62 - Château Le Gay Pomerol 2020
63 - Château Clinet Pomerol 2020
64 - Krug Champagne Grande Cuvée 171ème Edition
65 - Bemberg Estate Wines Gualtallary Valle de Uco Pionero 2019
66 - Viñedo Chadwick Cabernet Sauvignon Valle de Maipo 2021
67 - Château Pavie-Macquin St.-Emilion 2020
68 - Pahlmeyer Chardonnay Napa Valley 2021
69 - Château Pontet-Canet Pauillac 2020
70 - Château Trottevieille St.-Emilion 2020
71 - Raen Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast Fort Ross-Seaview Sea Field Vineyard 2021
72 - Franz Hirtzberger Riesling Wachau Ried Singerriedel Smaragd 2022
73 - Domaine de la Solitude Châteauneuf-Du-Pape Réserve Secrète 2019
74 - Niepoort Douro Robustus 2017
75 - Catena Zapata Chardonnay Mendoza Adrianna Vineyard White Bones 2021
76 - Emiliana Valle de Colchagua Los Robles Estate Gê 2020
77 - Château Lynch-Bages Pauillac 2020
78 - Château Bélair-Monange St.-Emilion 2020
79 - Tenuta Sette Ponti Merlot Toscana Sette 2020
80 - Domaine Weinbach Riesling Alsace Grand Cru Schlossberg Ste. Catherine 2021
81 - Matias Riccitelli Malbec Cabernet Franc Mendoza Riccitelli & Father 2020
82 - La Rioja Alta Rioja Gran Reserva 904 2015
83 - Mount Mary Yarra Valley Triolet 2021
84 - Querciabella Toscana Camartina 2019
85 - Susana Balbo Wines Malbec Valle de Uco Gualtallary Nosotros Single Vineyard Nómade 2020
86 - Famille Hugel Riesling Alsace Schoelhammer 2014
87 - The Hilt Estate Chardonnay Santa Rita Hills Radian Vineyard 2020
88 - montes Carmenere Petit Verdot Valle de Colchagua Purple Angel 2020
89 - Col D’orcia Brunello di Montalcino Poggio Al Vento Riserva 2016
90 - Petrolo Valdarno di Sopra Galatrona 2021
91 - Zenato Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Sergio Zenato Riserva 2017
92 - Marguet Champagne Les Beurys 2018
93 - Littorai Pinot Noir Sonoma County Sonoma Coast The Haven Vineyard 2021
94 - Almaviva Puente Alto 2021
95 - Viña Cobos Malbec Los Arboles Valle de Uco Chañares Estate 2020
96 - Château Valandraud St.-Emilion 2020
97 - Château L’If St.-Emilion 2020
98 - Tua Rita Toscana Redigaffi 2021
99 - Dom Pérignon Champagne Rosé Vintage 2008
100 - Ao Yun Shangri-La 敖云云南香格里拉 2019
