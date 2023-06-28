“Trofeo Schiava dell’Alto Adige” 2023, 20th edition: the top Schiava wines

The “Schiava of the year” 2023 wines for the 20th edition of the “South Tyrolean Schiava Trophy”, promoted by Ulrich Ladurner, Othmar Kiem and Günther Hölzl, was held in the setting of the prestigious design-hotel Vigilius Mountain Resort surrounded by the mountains of Monte San Vigilio in Lana. A select jury of journalists, oenologists and sommeliers coming from Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Great Britain chose the best wines during various tastings that interpret the many Schiava-based DOCs, among 84 samples (Lago di Caldaro, Santa Maddalena, Meranese and AA Schiava). Here is the list of the winners: Der Keil Lago di Caldaro Classico Superiore DOC 2022 by Manincor, Schickenburg AA Merano DOC 2022 by Produttori Merano, Hexenbichler AA Schiava DOC 2022 by Cantina Tramin and AA Santa Maddalena Classico DOC 2022 by Ansitz Waldgries in the “Classics” category; Arthur Rainer Alto Adige Lake Caldaro Classico Superiore DOC 2022 by Seeperle and Turmhof AA Schiava DOC 2022 by Tiefenbrunner in the “Selection” category; Gran Marie AA Santa Maddalena Classico DOC 2021 from Fliederhof and Moar AA Santa Maddalena Classico DOC 2018 from Cantina Bolzano in the “Evolved” category, Schiava is a wine that appeals not only to experts, but above all, to simple wine enthusiasts. Consequently, a commission of oenophiles, selected from among the public, chose their favorite among the winners: AA Santa Maddalena Classico DOC 2022 by Ansitz Waldgries.

The “South Tyrolean Schiava Trophy” was created in 2004 to promote quality Schiava wines. Depending on the production area, Schiava in Alto Adige - which went from 1.877 hectares in 2003 to 556 in 2023, and the first Schiava wine awarded by a leading guide, Pfannenstielhof“s St. Magdalener Classico 2009 (since “Gambero Rosso” in 2011) - has a wide variety of characteristics. Taking this diversity into account, the wines in the “Classic” category were tasted and evaluated separately by zone. The 2022 vintage Schiava wines were grouped in the “Selection” category, in which the winemakers’ passion and the area’s characteristics are fully expressed. Finally, in the “Evolved” category, Schiava wines proved that they are delicious not only for drinking young. The vintages covered from 2021 to 2017.

In the 20 years of the Trophy award, the most awarded wines were St. Magdalener Classico by Ansitz Waldgries (14), St. Magdalener Classico by Cantina Bolzano (9), Meraner Schickenburg by Cantina Merano (9), St. Magdalener Classico by Pfannenstielhof (6), Freisinger Südtiroler Vernatsch by Cantina Tramin (5) and St. Magdalener Classico by Franz Gojer-Glögglhof (5). St. Magdalener Classico by Cantina Bolzano was also the most awarded by the public. As far as wine companies are concerned, the Caldaro winery with E&N (18), Ansitz Waldgries (18), Tramin winery (15) , Bolzano winery (14) and the Merano winery (13), are the wineries that have received the most awards. The ambassadors of Schiava wines include Hartmuth Spitaler (Cornaiano, 2013), Enoteca Roscioli (Rome, 2015), Jörg Ganßer of Vinothek Törggelen (Munich, 2016), Wein.Kaltern (Caldaro, 2017), Patauner Restaurant (Settequerce, 2019) and Jungwinzer St. Magdalena (Bolzano, 2020). Over the years, sommeliers and journalists from Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Great Britain and Japan have judged them, hosting guest names such as Renzo Cotarella (Marchesi Antinori), Axel Heinz (Ornellaia), Luca d'Attoma (Duemani) and Andrea Lonardi ( Angelini estates).

The 2023 jury included names such as Lukas Gerges (sommelier St. Hubertus) and Egon Perathoner (sommelier Annastuben), Lisa Kinkelin (sommelier Einhornstube) and Elvis Costa (Südtiroler Sommelierverein), Eros Teboni (sommelier) and Herbert Taschler (Dolomiten), Angelo Carrillo (Espresso, Alto Adige) and Dario Cappelloni (Doctor Wine), Carlo Macchi (Winesurf) and Andrea Lonardi (Angelini Estates/MW), Alessandra dal Monte (Cook, Corriere della sera) and Alexander Bachl (Orf-Moment Leben heute), Kilian Krauth (Heilbronner Stimme) and Jens Priewe (Feinschmecker), Stefan Keller (Schweizer Weinzeitung) and Alain Kunz (Blick), Monica Larner (Wine Advocate) and Richard Baudains (Decanter), Walter Speller (Jancis Robinson), Othmar Kiem (Wineline/Falstaff) and Alessandro Regoli, director of WineNews, according to whom Schiava (to which we will dedicate an online video in the next few days, ed.) is the “medium” that describes South Tyrol. No other native vine in Italy has in its name as strong as link as Schiava has with this territory. “Indigenous” has a fascinating meaning that goes far beyond that of a wine that has actually made the economy of the territory, and it is the source of inspiration retracing a thousand years of history, cultural identity and development for quality viticulture. It is also the wine that in the bottle brings together the territories that have made the history of Alto Adige through their various life changes: Italy, Austria and Germany. It is a closed circle, called “Trollinger” from Tyrol, which is its symbol. Light ruby red that seems almost a white in the way it is drunk, fresh, versatile and pleasant. This wine has returned to the limelight on the markets, and could easily become “fashionable” among enthusiasts around the world, who are more and more often looking for “territory” wines, as I like to call them, but “light”, to be paired with a light and healthy cuisine for one’s own well being”.

The highlight of the “South Tyrolean Slave Trophy” 2023 was “Slave Gala”. The versatility of this wine was demonstrated when it was combined with delicacies from the kitchen of the Vigilius Mountain Resort, headed by Chef Daniel Sanin. Othmar Kiem, food and wine journalist and organizer of the Trophy, emphasized that “since it is part of the category of light bodied red wines, it is becoming more and more popular, especially amongst the young public and young sommeliers”.

