Wine bottles on planes, now it’s allowed: the Eu gives the green light to liquids in hand luggage

No more transferring lotions and shampoos into small transparent containers and, above all, no more bans on bringing a bottle of wine, olive oil, or liquor into the cabin purchased as a food and wine souvenir while on vacation: the European Union has lifted the 100 ml liquid limit for carry-on luggage, at least in airports equipped with next-generation scanners by Smiths Detection (namely Milan Malpensa and Linate, Rome Fiumicino, Bologna, and Turin). For other airports using scanners from different manufacturers (such as Catania, Venice, Verona, and Genoa), travelers will need to wait a few more weeks.

The European Civil Aviation Conference (Ecac) has approved the use of these machines, which can detect hazardous substances without requiring liquids to be separated or removed from the luggage. Under the new rules, passengers can now bring perfumes, creams, and bottles of wine or olive oil - up to 2 liters per container - in their carry-on bags.

This is a highly positive change, not only because it simplifies and speeds up boarding procedures, but also because it allows travelers, even those without checked luggage, to freely purchase and carry bottles of wine or oil bought during a vacation or business trip, directly from wineries and producers (rather than from expensive and overly touristy duty-free shops). This benefits both producers and made in Italy agri-food sector.

