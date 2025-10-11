Wine & communication: “The Real Soul of Sicily” by Cusumano in “Lürzer’s Archive”

There is a Sicily which goes beyond postcards, beyond stereotypes and catalog images: it is that living in simple gestures, in the light which caresses the stone, in the smiles shared around a table. It is the soul that Cusumano, among the most renowned and respected wine producers both nationally and internationally (founded by Alberto and Diego Cusumano in 2001 in Partinico, which now boasts five estates across the region: Ficuzza in Piana degli Albanesi, San Giacomo in Butera, Presti e Pegni in the hills of Monreale, Monte Pietroso in Monreale, San Carlo in Partinico, and Alta Mora, which brings together under one label the districts of Guardiola, Pietramarina, Verzella, Feudo di Mezzo, and Solicchiata on Mount Etna) wanted to portray through the campaign “The Real Soul of Sicily”, created by GB22 and recently featured in the prestigious “Lürzer’s Archive”, an international award dedicated to outstanding creativity. With a few black-and-white shots, “the campaign puts at the center the values of the most authentic Sicily, that made of conviviality, beauty, and uniqueness. Each subject tells a story which could be found anywhere, but in Sicily takes on an unrepeatable form: a landscape, an emotion, a symbol.

“This recognition honors us and rewards a commitment which translates daily into the care of our vineyards, but also reflects our love for our land, which, despite being a popular destination for visitors and tourists, it still has much to reveal in its depth. In its soul, its spirit. And, believe me - promises - Diego Cusumano, vine grower and co-owner of the company alongside his brother Alberto - once discovered and savored, it will make you fall in love with this land, its people, and its products”. “Cusumano wines - explains Vicky Gitto of GB22, creative director of the campaign - carry the flavor of the land where they arose. They have the elegance of the mountains and the strength of the Mediterranean. And, the Cusumano company has Sicily in its blood and heart, that “soul” we tried to represent through our work”.

