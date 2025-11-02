Wine import, Germany grows behind the US, while the UK slows down

Several times, especially during this delicate period marked by the weight of tariffs, we have discussed the fundamental importance of the United States in the global wine market, which is the leading player and an irreplaceable partner in wine exports for leading countries such as Italy and France. However, while the U.S. also boasts strong domestic production which naturally plays a significant role in consumption and meeting demand within its borders, the top wine importers worldwide are Germany and the United Kingdom. These nations, despite peaks of excellence, don’t have abundant production as their strength and, consequently, are key partners for Italian wine. In the first half of 2025, however, Germany and the United Kingdom showed different results, demonstrating that tariffs alone do not hinder exports. Compared to Great Britain, Germany recorded a stronger purchasing flow, which also benefited Italy.

Focusing on Germany, according to German customs data analyzed by the Interprofesional del Vino de España (Oive), the country increased its wine imports in the first half of 2025 by value (+7.1%), reaching 1.29 billion euros (+85.4 million euros), while slightly reducing them in volume (-0.8%) to 647.2 million liters, with the average price rising by 7.9% to 2 euros per liter. The overall decline in volume is due to bulk wine, which fell by 4%, while German purchases of bottled wines increased. Regarding Germany main wine suppliers by value, Italy leads with 525.4 million euros in the first half of 2025 (+11% compared to the first half of 2024), followed by France with 360.6 million euros (+14.2%). In terms of volume, Spain is Germany top wine supplier with 225.2 million liters (-2.8%), just ahead of Italy with 224.6 million liters (+2.4%, accounting for 34.7% of the total), and France (+5.8%), more detached, at 82.8 million liters. Thus, both in value and volume, Italy receives positive signals from Germany after more uncertain recent years, with the Cagr for 2025-2020, based on first-half data, at +1.4%. Notably, compared to the same period last year, the average price of Italian wine rose more than that of its competitors: +8.5% (2.3 euros per liter), while French wine increased by 7.9% (4.3 euros) and Spanish wine by 1.2% (0.89 euros).

As for sparkling wines, imports into Germany reached 206.2 million euros in the first half of 2025 (+8.4%). France leads with 135 million euros (+18.3% compared to the first half of 2024), while Italy ranks second in this category with 57.2 million euros (+1.6%). In volume, however, Italy is the leader with 119 million liters of sparkling wine (+12.5%) shipped to Germany in the first half of 2025, followed by France (44.2 million, +3.6%) and Spain (42.3 million, -13.9%).

Passing to the United Kingdom, according to data elaborated by Oive, in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, wine imports fell by 5.4% in value to 1.98 billion euros (113.6 million euros less) and by 6.4% in volume to 551.9 million liters (37.7 million liters less). The average price rose by 1% reaching 3.59 euros per liter, mainly due to growth of Spain (+10.2%, 3.1 euros per liter) and Australia (+9.5%, 1.5 euros per liter). Imports of both bottled and bulk wine decreased. The UK reduced its bottled wine imports in the first half of 2025 in both value (-5.8%) and volume (-4.9%); bulk wine also fell by 3% in value (to 287.8 million euros) and by 8.7% in volume (to 207 million liters). Regarding the UK main wine suppliers, in terms of value, France holds the top spot (36.5% of the total), followed by Italy (22.8%). The value of French wine reached 724.2 million euros in the first semester of 2025 (-4.2% compared to the first half of 2024), but Italy saw a more significant decline to 452.8 million euros (-7.2% compared to the first semester 2024). In terms of volume, Italy is the leading supplier (23.7% of the total) with 130.6 million liters (-3.48%), followed by Australia with 80.3 million liters (-7.8%), while France ranks third at 79.4 million liters with a drop of -0.9%. The stark difference lies in the average price per liter between Italy and France: 3.47 euros (-3.9% compared to the first half of 2024) and 9.1 euros (-3.4%). Looking at the Cagr for 2025-2020, referring to first-semester data, Italy shows +9.6% over five years, while France marks +10.2%.

Chapter sparkling wines: UK imports reached 448.6 million euros in the first half of 2025 (-7.2%). France leads with 216.1 million euros (-7.8% compared to the first half of 2024), ahead of Italy with 202.4 million euros (-6.6%). In terms of volume, Italy leads in sparkling wine with 71.3 million liters exported to the UK in the first half of 2025, followed by France (66.7 million), Spain (39.5 million), and Chile (19.9 million).

Copyright © 2000/2025