2023 at the turning point: Liv-ex 1000 loses 6.8% since the beginning of the year. Italy 100: -3.4%

At the turning point, 2023 fails to reverse the constantly negative course of the secondary market for fine wines, which is experiencing a long period of decline after years of rapid growth. The Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000 index, which measures the trend of investment wines from around the world, fell 2.1% in June, slightly better than the -2.4% recorded in May, but the figure at the beginning of the year is far more concerning: -6.8%.

Liv-ex 100, i.e. the market reference index, which monitors the trend of the 100 most traded labels of the moment (including Bartolo Mascarello’s Barolo 2017, Bruno Giacosa’s Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche Riserva 2016, Barbaresco 2018 by Gaja, Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2013 and 2014 by Giacomo Conterno, Masseto 2018 and 2019 and Ornellaia 2018 by Frescobaldi, Brunello di Montalcino 2017 by Poggio di Sotto, Sassicaia 2017, 2018 and 2019 by Tenuta San Guido, Solaia 2019 and Tignanello 2018 and 2019 by Antinori and Redigaffi 2019 by Tua Rita), loses 2.9% on a monthly basis and 6.2% since the beginning of the year.

The Liv-ex 50, which tracks Bordeaux’s Grands Crus, is also down, reporting -2.4% in June and -6.1% since the beginning of the year, reflecting the global economy’s difficulties, which requires caution even in investments. Among the sub-indexes of the Liv-ex 1000, the Italy 100 is confirmed as the most resilient, which in June limits the negative to -1.3%, which becomes -3.4% from the beginning of the year. The Bordeaux 500 followed a similar trend, losing 1.6% in June and 3.6% since the beginning of the year. On the contrary, the Rhone 100’s collapse has become vertical, with a monthly drop of -3.1% and a year-to-date drop of -15%. Champagne 50 is also bad, leaving 10.3% on the ground since the beginning of the year, and 1.3% in June. Burgundy 150 is not faring much better, losing 2.8% in June and 8.3% year to date. California 50 fell -2.4% on a monthly basis and -8.1% from the beginning of the year, while the Rest of the World 60 fell -1.9% in June and -8.5% from the beginning of the year.

