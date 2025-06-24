“Piedmont” on labels: the regional consortium boards towards the green light for the change

The process that will allow the mention “Piedmont” to be added (optionally) to the labels of all wines with Piedmontese designations of origin is proceeding apace. In recent days, with the assemblies of the various consortia for the protection of the region’s appellations underway, the consortia’s boards of directors have, almost unanimously, given the green light to the proposal launched in January 2025 to “Grandi Langhe e Piemonte del vino”, as WineNews had anticipated. This was the case, for example, with the Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe Dogliani Consortium, for all protected appellations, those of Canavese, Asti and Alta Langa, Roero, and also the Barbera d’Asti and Monferrato wines (although the decisions will be put in writing at slightly different times, as not all appellations are managed under the “erga omnes” regime, and in some cases additional documentation is therefore required). “This is an important step forward. Now the formal process for approving the changes to the regulations will begin, but there is widespread agreement on this path. It will certainly be possible to put “Piemonte” on the label as early as 2026, provided, of course, that the change is retroactive for wines with a designation already in the cellar”, Francesco Monchiero, president of “Piemonte Land”, the “common home” that brings together all the wine consortia of Piedmont, one of the most prestigious and valuable regions (in 2024, 1.18 billion in exports, 14.5% of the Italian total, according to Istat data).

Copyright © 2000/2025