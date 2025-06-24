Wine from Italy, France, Spain calls for more support from the EU and greater diplomatic efforts

“The wine package is a timely first response, which we welcome, but now more than ever, EU support for the sector must not be called into question. The sector must have adequate resources, without which there can be no European wine policy capable of responding to the challenges facing European winegrowers. In particular, the budget for the future CAP must protect national wine programs, and the “wine package” must provide opportunities to support wine businesses that are also suffering from the consumption crisis and customs duties. Furthermore, wine is promoted as a product compatible with a healthy lifestyle, and confidence is expressed in the EU ahead of the upcoming United Nations meeting in September, so that the political declaration on non-communicable diseases that will be adopted is not hostile to the economic and social sustainability of the sector”: this is the message from the main wine representatives of the world’s top three producing countries, Italy (represented by Alleanza delle Cooperative Italiane Agroalimentari, Assoenologi, Cia - Agricoltori Italiani, Coldiretti, Confagricoltura, Copagri, Federdoc, Federvini, Fivi, and Unione Italiana Vini-Uiv), France (with Fnsea - Commission Viticole, La Coopération agricole - Vignerons coopérateurs de France, Vignerons indépendants de France, Les vins Igp de France) and Spain (Asociación Empresarial Vinos de España, Asociación de Jóvenes Agricultores, Cooperativas Agro-Alimentarias de España, Conferencia Española de Consejos Reguladores Vitivinícolas, Coordinadora de Organizaciones de Agricultores y Ganaderos, Federación Española del Vino, Organización Interprofesional del Vino de España and Unión de Pequeños Agricultores y Ganaderos), launched the initiative at the latest meeting of the “Contact Group” held recently in Tuscany, in Montepulciano, the pearl of the Renaissance and cradle of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. “At the meeting in Montepulciano, the associations unanimously launched an urgent appeal to European institutions and their respective governments to work with determination to support multilateral dialogue with the US authorities and to reach a ‘zero for zero’ agreement as quickly as possible, finally guaranteeing stability for businesses. The future of the sector, explains a statement, is increasingly influenced by US tariffs, tensions with China, declining consumption, and the tragedy of war. A dedicated EU budget and adequate diplomacy are essential to guarantee the economic, social, and environmental future of the sector”.

