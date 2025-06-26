Bolgheri (in the ex Cava di Cariola) has a new jewel: here is the Tenuta Meraviglia by Bulgheroni

They combine aesthetics and practicality, production and beauty, they are factories and museums, places of work but also tourist destinations. The wineries designed by the world’s greatest architects are a phenomenon that has grown significantly over time, achieving great success. And if some examples can be found throughout Italy - from the Carapace of the Lunelli family in the Sagrantino area, by the master Arnaldo Pomodoro (who recently passed away), to Feudo di Mezzo, the winery on Etna of the Sicilian brand Planeta, designed by Santi Albanese and Gaetano Gulino, to the Cantina Pacherhof in Alto Adige created by the Bergmeisterwolf studio, to give just a few examples - the highest concentration is in Tuscany. Here, fertile ground has been found for the construction of many designer wineries: from Renzo Piano’s Rocca di Frassinello to Mario Botta’s Petra (for the Moretti family), from Marco Casamonti’s Antinori in Chianti Classico to the Cantina del Masseto by the Zito Mori studio, from Alvisi Kirimoto’s “Bulgari Winery” to Palazzone in San Casciano dei Bagni in Tuscany, to name just a few of the many possible examples.

Now the Tuscan landscape, and that of Bolgheri in particular, is enriched by a new pearl of absolute beauty: Tenuta Meraviglia, which is truly a marvel. It is the new estate of the Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni (also linked to Italy through a great-grandfather who emigrated from Italy to Argentina in 1873) and already the owner of the historic Dievole, in Chianti Classico, and Podere Brizio, in Montalcino, and Tenuta Le Colonne and Tenuta Meraviglia (that is, 95 hectares of vineyard, which you absolutely cannot see, because it is surrounded by nature, sea and woods, for 500,000 bottles and 400 hectares of total land), precisely, in Bolgheri (in addition to 14 other wineries in the world - in Latin America, the United States, Europe and Australia - for a total vineyard of 1,100 hectares).

A project of great value, that the CEO Stefano Capurso has perfectly coordinated, that of Tenuta Meraviglia, created by recovering the ancient and abandoned Cava di Cariola (which provided so much gravel for the construction of the Aurelia that passes underneath it), in the municipality of Castagneto Carducci, with the recovery and redevelopment of an area of over 5,000 square meters, according to the principles of sustainable construction, with the futuristic project of Studio Tori of Florence (which has already signed wineries such as Argentiera and Castello di Bolgheri, but also Villa Tignanello, in the heart of Chianti Classico, of the Antinori family).

An abandoned quarry, a harsh, unproductive land, nestled in a place of extraordinary biodiversity, overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea and embellished by a native forest, a fundamental element of the landscape. A beautiful, unique, original, different, “super marvel” transformation, which has re-established a harmonious bond between quarry and forest, and, above all, between man and nature. A wound that asked to be not only healed, but made beautiful. And the result is there for all to see, after all, “nomen omen” as the ancients said ...

The winery is spread over three sloping levels, with a panoramic green roof, the scents of the Mediterranean scrub all around, and a glimpse of the sea that will leave you breathless. A new jewel, therefore, thanks to an investment of 23 million euros, which further enriches that Bolgheri which is one of the most important territories of Italian wine, whose most famous wines are steadily among the most sought after in the world and among the most quoted at auctions, standard-bearers of a land that with the wines has also seen the value of the vineyards grow, where for 1 hectare it now reaches 1 million euros (WineNews estimates).

A wine land of freedom and experimentation, based on the great Bordeaux varieties, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc (and, why not, also Petit Verdot) which is a case history of success. Which has recognized “founding fathers”, namely Nicolò Incisa della Rocchetta, Lodovico Antinori, Piero Antinori, Pier Mario Meletti Cavallari, Eugenio Campolmi and Michele Satta, who by creating - since the 1980s - large companies almost from nothing have lit the spark of a territory that has given a strong push to the modern “renaissance” of Italian wine, cultivated, then, by the work of many other “native” producers. But in which, over the years, as Bulgheroni did (here is our interview with the Argentine entrepreneur), many other entrepreneurs have also invested, from the world of wine, and not only, won over by the charm and success of this small, but great, wine enclave nestled between the hills of Alta Maremma and the Tyrrhenian Sea, indelibly marked by the famous Viale dei Cipressi, commissioned by the historic Della Gherardesca family, and made immortal by the verses of Giosuè Carducci.

And so if the past is past, and the future is yet to be written, we can only live today, which is a gift, and for this reason it is called the present. And in times like these, being able to live it in certain places where harmony, peace and beauty reign is truly a great gift. Especially where the intertwining of wine, virtuous enterprise, territories and beauty can create, and it is really the case to say it, something that ... marvels.

