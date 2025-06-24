Franciacorta toasts a journey of style, territory and vision at “Milano Fashion Week”

The young, small and dynamic denomination, Franciacorta, has become, in just a few years, a quality reference point for Italian classic method sparkling wines. It has grown enormously all over Italy (from 2011 to 2024 sales increased from 10.6 to 16.8 million bottles), and exports (+130% in 15 years, 2.3 million bottles crossed the border in 2024, especially towards Switzerland, the USA, Japan and Germany). The merit goes to the Consortium's vision of communicating the Lombard denomination brand to important partnerships and events outside the wine circuit, such as the Mille Miglia, the Emmy Awards, the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, and the Michelin Guide (in Italy and the USA). And, of course, the "historic" partnership with the National Chamber of Italian Fashion as the official wine of the "Milan Fashion Week”. It is one of the most important and most media-rich events, worldwide, held in Milan, located just 75 kilometers from the vineyards where the prestigious "Made in Lombardy" Metodo Classico was created. This is where, toasting with a view of the Duomo, Franciacorta consolidated the partnership between wine and fashion, celebrating 35 years since the foundation of the Consortium, now led by Emanuele Rabotti, who recently took over from Silvano Brescianini. It was a very stylish party, along the central Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, held on an elegant private terrace overlooking Piazza Duomo. This special event brought together 200 Italian and international guests (including WineNews), from the fashion, cinema, television, sports, publishing and food and wine worlds , to enjoy a multi-sensory experience in the name of Italian style. The guest list included the actors Giacomo Giorgio, Violante Placido, Michael Cooper Jr., Giorgia Fasce and Gaia Amaral; the basketball player NBD Anthony Black; the leading dancers of Teatro alla Scala, Virna Toppi and Nicola Del Freo; well-known faces from television, such as Paola Barale, Giorgia Surina, Paolo Kessisoglu and Costanza Caracciolo, together with many friends from Franciacorta who wanted to toast this important milestone. The evening opened with a dinner party prepared by the starred chef Carlo Cracco, who offered a gastronomic journey designed to enhance the different types of Franciacorta being tasted, highlighting their uniqueness combined to the dishes.

The atmosphere became even more exciting with the exclusive performance of the famous Spanish dancer Sergio Bernal, an artist internationally famous not only for his extraordinary ability to blend classical dance and flamenco, but also for his contemporary and transversal approach that dialogues with the aesthetics of art, fashion and design. The performance began with the artist’s personal reflection, “just as this dance is created from a deep love for the land, this creation is also the expression of a territory that pulsates with energy and vitality. Loving the land means loving life”.

“Celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Consortium “with a view of the Duomo”, in the iconic “Milan Fashion Week”, means acknowledging the role that Franciacorta has conquered over time; that is, the role of ambassador of an Italian lifestyle based on authenticity, elegance and respect for the territory. This stage is a point of continuity with the past as well as a strong signal for the future”, Emanuele Rabotti, president of the Consortium, commented.

“The National Chamber of Italian Fashion and Franciacorta are two ambassadors of Made in Italy around the world”, Carlo Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, added, “they have put high quality center front and they have communicated it. We share attention to raw materials, enhancing the territories, and environmental and social sustainability. Above all, we share the passion of the people who work in the two industries. This is why we are happy to collaborate, amplifying the narration of a story of Made in Italy excellence and enhancement”.

Craftsmanship and passion, quality and dedication, and much more, unite wine production and the creation of iconic garments of Italian fashion. Another common feature is the ability to combine all of this with aesthetics, that is, that Italian beauty, which when we were tasting a glass of Franciacorta viewing the famous spires of the Milan Cathedral, seemed you could touch it with your hand.

In the evening, a preview of the new editorial project created in collaboration with Gruppo Editoriale, “Franciacorta Magazine” was presented. The magazine will be published in a bilingual format and distributed at newsstands, in the top most prestigious five-star Hotels in Italy and abroad, in high-end restaurants, and during the main international events in which Franciacorta is the star. The magazine “ was created with the aim of describing the Franciacorta denomination in all its dimensions, not only wine, but also culture, craftsmanship, sustainability, creativity and beauty”, the Consortium explained.

The event confirmed the solid and lasting bond between Franciacorta and the world of contemporary lifestyle, renewing the commitment to dialogue with an audience that seeks excellence, beauty and authentic content. The journey began 35 years ago, and continues on today, in the same coherence and vision.

