A coast-to-coast trip in the United States, in the sign of Prosecco Superiore, with Bisol 1542

In the collective imagination, the coast-to-coast trip in the United States is, in its own way, a timeless icon within the framework of the “American dream”. And to give it a shape in an enoic key, now, there is Bisol1542, the symbolic cellar of Prosecco Superiore (since 2014 one of the jewels of the Lunelli Group). Which, in collaboration with the fine wine importer Wilson Daniels, is the protagonist of a journey through 14 cities in 25 days, where he will tell the American public about his wine history by offering his most distinctive Prosecco Superiore labels.

A tour that started in Boston on April 26 and continued in New York, Washington DC, Raleigh, Charleston; made a stop in Miami and will continue in Tampa, Destin, New Orleans, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, ending in Los Angeles on May 19. On a journey that combines wine with the Italian lifestyle, also made up of design and cars, with Gianluca Bisol traveling on an already iconic green Stelvio Quadrifoglio, signed Alfa Romeo, partner of the project, as well as Seventy Venezia, the historic family-run Venetian clothing brand.

“This road tour in the United States has been our dream in recent years and we are therefore really happy that it is finally coming true - said Gianluca Bisol - in 35 years of American travel, our mission has always remained the same: to produce the best expression of Prosecco Superiore and spread it, sharing our exclusive interpretation of the Valdobbiadene wine territory with consumers, through our best nuances of Prosecco Superiore. With the valuable collaboration of Wilson Daniels and our partners, we are very pleased to start up this wonderful opportunity for contacting and training on such a large scale for the first time in the United States!”.

“Most US consumers have already become familiar with Prosecco and have integrated these pleasant and accessible bubbles into their daily life”, said Rocco Lombardo, president of Wilson Daniels, who added: “We are now at a crucial time in the development of the category and we want to take the opportunity to educate the public on the different levels of quality of this wine, expanding its culture in relation to the different and interesting expressions which the terroir of Valdobbiadene gives origins. Bisol1542 has been producing superior single-variety crus for many years, well before the area was officially classified as DOCG. This project, strengthened by the passion of our teams, therefore aims to tell the quality story of Prosecco Superiore Bisol1542 and what distinguishes it from other Prosecco”.

