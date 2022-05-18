Albino Armani, Col Vetoraz, Tenuta Sant’Antonio, and more: here are the “Best Wine Stars” 2022

The “Best Red Wine” is the Coldipietrerosse 2017 of the Bulichella winery, Albino Armani Viticoltori since 1607 has been awarded for the “Best White Wine”, with the Pinot Grigio Colle Ara 2021, the “Best Sparkling Wine” is the Cuveè Ø of Col Vetoraz. As well as, the Varani Spirit company won the “Best Logo” award, La Palerna of Biagioli Paola was awarded the “Best Label” for the Cospaia 1441 label, while the Amarone della Valpolicella brand Tenuta Sant’Antonio won the “Landini Award”: here are the verdicts of the “Best Wine Stars”, an event staged in the recent days in Milan (Palazzo del Ghiaccio), organized by Prodes Italia, which, at the important Milanese place, brought together 250 Italian and foreign wineries, 2,000 labels and 1,750 operators including journalists, distributors, restaurateurs, wine merchants, and buyers, but also wine lovers, including tastings and masterclasses, presented by wine influencers and wine critic Adua Villa, Livia Belardelli, Valentina Vercelli, Francesco Quarna and Alberto Lupetti.

