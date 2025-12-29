Alcohol-free wine, here is the “fiscal”decree which unlocks the production also in Italy

At least for part of the Italian wine world, the end of the year brings good news, long-awaited, in fact. Starting in the coming weeks, it will finally be possible to produce no- and low-alcohol wines in Italy, a segment which is already worth 2.4 billion dollars globally and is expected to reach 3.3 billion dollars by 2028. The interministerial decree (between the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture) on the excise tax regime for the production of no alcohol wine has just been signed, a measure, which, was urged, exactly in these last days, by Unione Italiana Vini - Uiv (as we reported here).

“With this decree, we provide the wine sector with a clear regulatory framework to produce no-alcohol wines and thus offer new opportunities to businesses in the industry. The Ministry of Agriculture stands by producers, as demonstrated by the actions taken over the past year. Today, we define the excise tax regime for no-alcohol wine production. I am confident that our producers will achieve excellence in this sector as well”, said Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida in a note, which emphasizes that “this measure allows operators managing fiscal warehouses for intermediate alcoholic products and wine to carry out, under certain conditions and within specific quantitative limits, the processes of wine dealcoholization.” The decree, the Ministry explains, introduces specific definitions distinguishing operators based on annual production volumes (above or below 1,000 hectoliters). It also regulates “the issuance of authorization for production and storage, administrative requirements, product circulation rules, and limits any accessory activities beyond the production of no-alcohol wine”.

“The green light for the Mef-Masaf interministerial decree on Italian production of no-alcohol wines is welcome news at the end of a challenging 2025 for the market”, commented Uiv secretary general Paolo Castelletti. Who adds: “more and more Italian companies are ready to invest in the no-alcohol category, and this measure represents a turning point for operating under competitive conditions with other European producers. We hope for administrative support during the initial implementation phase, particularly regarding obtaining the necessary licenses and authorizations”.

The No-Lo wine market niche is estimated by the Uiv Observatory to have a compound annual growth rate (Cagr 2024/2028) of 8% in value and 7% in volume. According to Uiv analysis basing on NielsenIQ data, zero-alcohol wines, though still a minority share, are experiencing exponential growth in retail channels in the U.S., U.K., and Germany: in the first nine months of the year, volumes in the German market rose by +46%, with 5% share of total No-Lo, by +20% in the U.K. (23% share on the total), and by +18% in the U.S., with a 17% share on the total of the low-alcohol category. Excluding German market, where the overall market is down (-23%), Italian alcohol-free wines (until now necessarily produced abroad) are performing well in the U.K. (+6% in volume and +10% in value) and in the U.S., with a +17% in volume and +24% in value. In the U.S., Italy accounts for 6% of total zero-alcohol wine sales, a share that rises to 11% in Germany and 24% in the UK.

