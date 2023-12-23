Algorithm recommends wines to invest in: eWibe launches “Virtual Wine Advisor”

Now artificial intelligence will provide access to the fine wine market, enabling everyone, even novices, to “create their own collection of fine wines”. So promises eWine, the live marketplace for fine wines, which is launching a “virtual wine advisor” capable of “creating an optimized, diversified and high-potential portfolio of wines, taking into consideration a number of user-supplied parameters such as budget, preferred regions, vintages and bottle format”. The system, a note explains, bases its cutting-edge advice not only on a history of information already acquired, but also on real-time updated data provided by eWibe information sources such as: reports and analyses drafted by experts, transactions in the platform to data collected by the proprietary algorithm. “The virtual wine advisor will always be able to understand and interpret customers’ requests, answering their questions and dialoguing with them, both through written and oral requests thanks to advanced Natural Language Processing systems”.

The company’s goal, following the great success of the Personal Wine Advisory service led by Leonardo Bernasconi, Dip Wset & Head of Wine at eWibe, is to further enhance the advisory service. Artificial intelligence, in addition to helping the investor create a portfolio, will provide education and information about the world of fine wines and support the user in pre- and post-sales. Not only that, the service will also enhance the customer care division to ensure the best user experience at every stage, from registration to post-purchase, providing timely and tailored responses. The progress of the digital service will be reviewed on a daily basis by the advisory and marketing teams. The virtual wine advisory service is now available not only on the platform, but also within the new eWibe app, designed to allow the user to have a more seamless and immersive experience, thanks to React Native technology and an intuitive and user-friendly interface. Investors will thus be able to explore the platform and participate in the fine wine market in a simple fast and secure way. Users will have access to a wide range of market data, resources and useful tools to support their education and investment journey. With the new app, an advanced real-time notification system will also soon be available, aimed at signaling the best opportunities to buy and sell fine wines.

“We have been working for months on these integrated and innovative solutions, which will allow users to have a totally new experience”, says Edoardo Maria Lamacchia, CEO of eWibe. “With the help of artificial intelligence, the user will be guided 360 through his or her investment journey in fine wines. In addition to the Personal Wine Advisory service, which provides tailored advice, there is another one with a technological soul, central to the development project of our platform. Thanks to the new app and the Personal Wine Advisory service, investing in wine will therefore be increasingly accessible to everyone, even those who are entering this world full of passion and opportunities for the first time”.

