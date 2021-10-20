Asti Docg, Alessandro Borghese and Lorenzo Sonego “on the court” for the Nitto Atp Finals

The combination of great wine, cuisine and sport is synonymous with guaranteed success. This will also be the case at the Nitto Atp Finals, the most important event in the world tennis season, a competition that pits the best eight tennis players of the year against the best eight men’s doubles pairs, which, from 2021 to 2025, will be hosted by Turin, which, from November 14 to 21, will become the capital of world tennis. Where the great champions of the present and those of the past will toast with Asti Spumante and Moscato d’Asti, as Official Sparkling Wine and Silver Partner of the event, where Alessandro Borghese, Brand Ambassador of Asti Docg, and Lorenzo Sonego, Turin tennis player, now No. 21 in the world, will join the team.

This initiative is part of the global partnership signed by the Consorzio dell’Asti e del Moscato d’Asti Docg with the Atp Tour, which includes various digital and on-field communication activities, including the presence at the official events related to the tournament, as well as important visibility on the digital and social channels of the Atp Tour, which currently reach over eight million followers.

Borghese and Sonego, in an unusual “mixed double”, will be the protagonists of an entertaining TV commercial: the duo will create a tasty combination of a traditional dish and Asti Spumante, but it will not be chef Borghese who will be cooking, this time as coach, but the tennis player, who will be in action on an unusual field for him, that of the kitchen.

“We are happy to have joined such a prestigious circuit as the Atp Tour”, comments Giacomo Pondini, director of the Consorzio dell’Asti Spumante e del Moscato d’Asti Docg, “and to participate actively in the Nitto Atp Finals, which will be held for the first time in Turin, our home. This is why we have chosen Lorenzo Sonego, a Turin DOC, as the face of the event's promotional campaign, together with Chef Borghese, the official Brand Ambassador of the Denomination, with whom we are pursuing an important communication path aimed at breaking down the stereotypes of the past and giving new light to a historic, quality product, such as our aromatic bubbles, which are now highly appreciated abroad”. At the Nitto Atp Finals in Turin, which bring together the best tennis players on the Atp circuit, Asti Spumante and Moscato d’Asti will also be protagonists of the most eagerly awaited and followed moment of every competition, the prize-giving ceremony, alongside the two finalists. “The values promoted by sport, such as transparency, correctness and genuineness, are perfectly in line with the guiding principles of the Consortium of Asti Spumante and Moscato d’Asti”, a note explains. “In the same way, the objectives of the hundreds of Piedmontese producers in the consortium coincide with those of the sports stars: to continually improve their results, perfect their techniques to obtain an ever greater yield, pursuing excellence and quality”.

