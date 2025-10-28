“Benvenuto Brunello” 2025 says “No to violence against women”

The tile celebrating the 2025 harvest at “Benvenuto Brunello”, says no to violence against women. The Brunello di Montalcino Wine Consortium has decided to entrust the “Una Nessuna Centomila” Foundation, led by actress and author Paola Minaccioni, to create the traditional work, which since 1992 has symbolized the harvests of the famous Tuscan red wine. The Consortium, led by Giacomo Bartolommei, released a statement explaining “we would like to communicate a different spirit to the historic Brunello di Montalcino tile. That is, a social spirit, of responsibility and awareness. The tragedy of femicide, which has also affected our sector, requires us not to remain silent. It is a phenomenon that affects everyone, without distinction. As a community, a Region, and a production sector, we are taking a clear and unequivocal stance. We say no to all forms of violence against women”.

“We are delighted to be in Montalcino”, Giulia Minoli, president of the “Una Nessuna Centomila” Foundation, said, “for an event that unites art, culture, and civic engagement. The Brunello Consortium’s decision to dedicate the Benvenuto Brunello 2025 tile to fight violence against women is a positive sign of collective responsibility. It signifies acknowledging that culture in all its forms, from wine to theater, music to community, are and must be catalysts towards real change. The collaboration reminds us all that every sector, including the production and winemaking world, is an ally to promoting a more just and respectful society. We are grateful to the Consortium for sharing a message that speaks to everyone, women and men alike”.

The tile, signed by Paola Minaccioni (the actress who has worked with film directors such as Enrico and Carlo Vanzina, Massimiliano Bruno, Fausto Brizzi, Vincenzo Salemme, Carlo Verdone, Alex Pondi and Riccardo Milani and collaborated with film authors such as Matteo Garrone, Marco Risi, Costanza Quadriglio, Marco Pontecorvo and, above all, Ferzan Ozpetek, who signed the 2024 tile, ed.), for the Foundation, will be unveiled on November 22nd in Montalcino during Benvenuto Brunello 2025 (November 20-24th). A statement from the Brunello di Montalcino Consortium, further explained that it “will also be a wine partner of “Chef’s for Life in Milan” - “Stars United To Fight Violence Against Women” (November 5th - DaV Milano by Da Vittorio, Torre Allianz), a charity dinner organized by 8 Michelin Stars. Proceeds will go to the “Una Nessuna Centomila” Foundation. Sixty bottles of Brunello di Montalcino will accompany the evening, while other bottles will be up for auction to make a concrete contribution to the fundraising effort”. “It is a sign of closeness and participation”, President Giacomo Bartolommei emphasized, “representing our collective commitment to a cause that touches us deeply”.

