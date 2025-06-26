Between art and territory: Fondazione Canova Onlus and Consorzio Asolo Montello together for beauty

A collaboration born from shared values and a deep love for beauty, with the aim of recounting the truest soul of the Asolo hills, where nature, culture, and identity intertwine in a unique story: in Veneto, the Consorzio Asolo Montello Prosecco Superiore DOCG has signed a three-year agreement with Fondazione Canova Onlus and has become a supporting sponsor. From this year onwards, Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG will be the official wine of events promoted by the Gypsotheca Antonio Canova in Possagno: on special occasions, guests will be welcomed with a glass of Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG, offering a taste of the land that gave birth to Antonio Canova, universal genius of art.

Possagno, the birthplace of Antonio Canova, the greatest exponent of Neoclassicism, is also one of the municipalities of the Asolo Prosecco Superiore appellation: it was from these hills, where the roots of the vine lie, that Canova obtained the clay for his sketches. An authentic bond, made of the same earth, which is now renewed in this partnership. The two realities are united not only by the territory, but also by their international vocation: just as the great artist worked for clients throughout Europe, leaving his mark with works that have shaped the history of art, Asolo Prosecco Superiore aims to be an ambassador for these hills beyond their borders.

“This collaboration represents an important opportunity for the Foundation to promote the cultural and artistic heritage we preserve, placing it in dialogue with one of the region’s finest wines”, says Massimo Zanetti, president of the Canova Onlus Foundation. “The link between art and the local area is an integral part of our mission, and finding a partner in the Asolo Montello Consortium that is sensitive and attentive to these values allows us to promote Antonio Canova’s legacy even more strongly, not only in Possagno but also on the international scene”.

“Being a supporting sponsor of the Foundation is a source of great satisfaction for us”, says Michele Noal, president of the Asolo Montello Consortium. “It is a great honor to be able to support such a prestigious institution and offer all visitors a glass of Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG. Admiring a work of art evokes deep emotions, and we like to think that our wine can also contribute to making the experience even more memorable”.

