Between production and distribution: Vallepicciola acquires a minority stake in Balan

If producing high-quality, distinctive wines that reflect their identity or terroir is essential for any wine producer who wants to establish themselves in an increasingly competitive (and currently shrinking) market, effective distribution is equally important. This is why more and more wineries are investing in various commercial and distribution strategies, in addition to production. The latest case history in this regard is that of Vallepicciola, one of the jewels of Chianti Classico (107 hectares of vineyards in Castelnuovo Berardenga), which has acquired a minority stake in Balan Srl, one of the historic companies in the distribution of quality wines in Italy and abroad.

The agreement, explains a statement, provides for Vallepicciola to acquire a minority stake in Balan Srl, with the aim of building a shared project for growth, commercial strengthening, and the development of new synergies between production and distribution. “This step represents a turning point for us”, says Daniele Balan, CEO of Balan Srl. “After a complex period, marked by operational and managerial difficulties, the arrival of a solid and prestigious partner such as Vallepicciola allows us to look to the future with renewed enthusiasm. It is an alliance born of shared values: passion for wine, respect for work, and strategic vision”.

“We decided to invest in Balan”, says Alberto Colombo, CEO of Vallepicciola, “because we strongly believe in the potential of this company. Its know-how, established sales network, and decades of experience in distribution provide an ideal foundation for building something even more solid together. The goal is to grow together, pooling our skills and resources”.

The identity and operational autonomy of Balan Srl will be fully preserved, as will its commitment to customers, suppliers, and agents. Over the coming months, a gradual internal reorganization is planned to further improve services and the quality of the commercial offering. “With this operation, the two companies are positioning themselves as protagonists of a new model of collaboration between production and distribution, in the name of excellence and innovation”.

