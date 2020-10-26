Between solidarity to the catering and concern for the wineries: the wine world’s reactions to Dpcm

Just as it is alarm for the catering industry, after the new Dpcm which imposes the closure of bars and restaurant at 6 pm (until November 24), with very rare exceptions, also for Italian wine, which, in the horeca has its primary channel, especially for the most valuable products, and that already as the catering industry has suffered great damage from the pandemic and the measures to contain it, the level of alert raises again: “thanks also to the new evening lockdown, in 2020 Italian quality wine will lose 30% of its sales in the national on-trade, an irreplaceable channel for thousands of small businesses in the wine sector. According to estimates of the Uiv Observatory, the lack of income will weigh this year in the coffers of companies for an equivalent of 1.2 billion euros, with a decrease in sales in the segment for over 2 million hectoliters of wine. It is useless to hide the concern about this new recessionary spiral, which will inevitably be reflected on the consumption of medium-high end products”, says the Secretary General of the Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), Paolo Castelletti.

“To the loss in the horeca channel – he continued - are added those deriving from blockages or limitations of other activities that are directly or indirectly related to the consumption of wine, such as parties, weddings, conferences, congresses, fairs and shows. In light of this new scenario, it is urgent to renew a meeting with the ministries and institutions in charge to understand what actions could be taken in defense of our sector. Finally, we express solidarity with the “out of home” activities, authentic ambassadors of our products. A sector that today risk disintegration”. “While sharing the need to give the highest priority to public health with further preventive actions, Federvini looks with extreme concern at the new restrictive measures that involve public establishments – commented president Sandro Boscaini - public premises are the place of choice for the consumption of our products, creating an extended supply chain that is one of the boasts of Made in Italy. For this reason it would be necessary to rethink about the measure in order to safeguard public health and economic aspects at the same time, on the one hand with initiatives based on flexibility, on the other hand by reshaping measures such as tax credits and tax exemptions”.

“The closure of the restaurant at 6 pm is a severe blow that once again severely penalizes the world of wine. We understand very well the difficult moment that is being experienced with the new wave of Covid cases - he adds - but the new Dpcm signed by the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, seriously risks putting an end to many commercial activities located on the national territory, with dramatic repercussions for the Italian economy”, adds Riccardo Cotarella, President of Assoenologi. “For the sector that I represent – Riccardo Cotarella says – the contraction in consumption will be inevitable and all this happens at a time when we were trying get the system back on track after the spring lockdown. We ask the Government to review certain decisions because it is difficult to understand why some activities must close at 6 pm despite complying with all the current anti Covid regulations. If the decree, by virtue of the increase in contagion, can not be revised - concludes President Assoenologi - we ask that, at least the Government, at least now, financially support wine producers, as well as restaurateurs and all entrepreneurs penalized by the Dpcm, to ensure their survival”.

