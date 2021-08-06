Book a restaurant based on the wine you want to drink, through the “Milano Wine Week” app

“Milan will be the first city in the world”, according to a press release, “where you can choose where to go for dinner according to the bottle of wine you want to uncork”, utilizing the official “Milan Wine Week” app, thanks to having digitized the wine lists of hundreds of restaurants. “Milan Wine Week” will be held in person and digitally, from October 2nd to 10th, in Milan and in connection to the world. The “Wine Districts” will be dedicated to Consortiums (from Franciacorta to Asti, Prosecco DOCG wines of Abruzzi, Valpolicella, Oltrepò Pavese, Lugana as well as the wines and oils of Liguria), and will focus on the encounters among enthusiasts, producers and restaurants. However, “Wine Business City” will concentrate more and more on business to business. The app will also allow you to create an itinerary tailored to your interests that you can plan in detail, and you will be able to interact with places and events in fashion, design, and art. Further, you can also rent a bike, book a visit to an exhibition, reserve a place for an event or participate in one of the wine tours that will connect Milan to its surrounding wine territories.

