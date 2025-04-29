Bottles and experiences in the nicest properties in Italy, at Finarte auction on May 6 in Milan

Great bottles in limited edition, signed by prestigious brands – including Argiolas, Masi, Mastroberardino, Pio Cesare, Tenuta San Leonardo – paired with dreamy experiences in some of the most beautiful Italian properties such as Palas Cerequio (Michele Chiarlo), Tenuta Regaleali (Tasca d’Almerita), Tenuta Tignanello (Marchesi Antinori), Donnafugata, Umani Ronchi, Folonari, Jermann: these are 13 lots protagonists of the beneficial auction “Il Bel Viaggio”, which will occur on May, 6th, at Finarte, in Milan, promoted by Progetto Itaca, the greatest Italian organization dealing with mental health with the fundamental support of Istituto Grandi Marchi, the institute of high quality wine reuniting 18 among the most important wine companies, and other Italian companies. In the scenario of Pirelli HangarBicocca, prestigious food and wine products will be auctioned off, tastings in the most beautiful companies in the world, and unique experiences. Collected funds will go to support to important initiatives of Progetto Itaca Milano: Club Itaca, a center for the development of social-working autonomy of people dealing with a psychic disease, which, in 2025, celebrates 20 years, and Job Stations, center of smart working where people with histories of psychic disease can work in a protect environment, monitored by experts who are in constant touch with the companies of reference thanks to supervisors.

Among the prestigious lots in the competition (auction basis 1,100 euros), the overnight stay of one night at Palas Cerequio, the first Relais dedicated to the crus of Barolo signed Michele Chiarlo where all is conceived to be lived and tasted calmly. Also the lunch at Cerequio Sky Bar, and dinner at La Corte Ristorante - Palás Cerequio, picnic at Cannubi Path, visit to the winery, and to vineyards Michele Chiarlo, including Art Park La Court, wine tastings of all Michele Chiarlo range of products, are foreseen. It is paired to the Magnum of Prosecco Superiore Docg 1924 Carpenè Malvolti, unique collection, in limited edition, corresponding to 1924 celebratory examples in the occasion of the Centenary since the first inscription on the label of term “Prosecco”.

Donnafugata, among the 100 best wineries in the world according to World’s Best Vineyards Academy, offers a unique experience including visit to the winery, and discovery of production techniques, and of wines. The visitor can also choose sensory paths combining wine tastings with food specialties of Sicilian territory. In pair, the double Magnum (3 liters) by Radici Taurasi Docg 1998 Mastroberardino, historical brand from Campania. The package for a night for two people at Tenuta Regaleali, cradle of Sicilian wine history, safeguarded by the family Tasca d’Almerita since 1830 allows to discover an open sky laboratory which contributed to innovate, and transmit agricultural know-how, and the enormous heritage of biodiversity of Sicily. In the property, it is possible to have a walk among vineyards, sip a glass of wine, follow the work in fields, or simply relax surrounded by a majestic and welcoming nature.

The package including the private visit to Tenuta Tignanello, place-icon in the hearth of Chianti Classico, owned by Marchesi Antinori starts from an auction basis of 1,200 euros with a tasting of a selection of wines produced in the company, including a lunch or dinner, and an overnight stay in Villa Tignanello for one night. Among its vineyards, two treasures: Tignanello vineyard, and Solaia vineyard, extending on the same hill, from which the namesake wines are produced, the pioneers of “Super Tuscan”, which, since the half of the Seventies of the XX century, contributed to give life to what is called the “Renaissance” of Italian wine. Ca’ del Bosco, among the most prestigious brands of Franciacorta, opens its wineries through studied tours to get wine enthusiasts closer, and to drive them in the discovery of surrounding vineyards. Passages along barricades, historic vaults, between art and innovation, will conduct hosts in the hearth of the company, the Cupola, up to unveil the secrets of a great passion. An experience paired to exclusive Magnum di Turriga Igt Isola dei Nuraghi 2020 Argiolas.

In Tuscany, Giovanni Folonari, president of blazoned company Ambrogio e Giovanni Folonari Tenute will accompany two people in an exclusive experience through the history of his family, and of prestigious wine produced in the five properties of the company. The visit to the barricade and to the vault of historical vintages will conclude with a sensory journey which will allow you to appreciate a vertical of four vintages of Cabreo il Borgo. The experience is paired to a a Vertial 20 years by Il Falcone Rivera, icon of winemaking from Puglia with 6 bottles guarded in a wood chest. Masi Agricola, historical company of Amarone, offered in auction an overnight stay of one night in Foresteria Serego Alighieri, in Valpolicella, in the property belonging to the descendants of Dante Alighieri. The package includes the visit of historical Cantine Mas, and of Possessioni Serego Alighieri with a tasting of 5 wines paired to cheese of the territory. A wood small chest “Amaroni Classici” is given as a homage with 3 bottles of Amarone Costasera, Amarone Riserva Costasera, Amarone Vaio Armaron.

The experience of Jermann, brand of reference of Collio, begins from the external of the property, to, then, pass to the locals where wine are produced and sharpened. At the end of the visit, it will be possible to taste wines paired by traditional typical dishes. In pair a wood trunk with 6 bottles by Tenuta San Leonardo, one of the most blazoned brands of Italy. Lungarotti winery, symbol of Umbrian winemaking, allows to enjoy green hills which act as framework for Torgiano town, overnight-staying in Poggio alle Vigne agritourism by visiting the winery, and the vault of historical vintages discovering the Wine Museum-Muvit, and its archaeological, artistic, and technical collections documenting the importance of wine in history. In pair, the double Magnum (3 liters) of Barolo 2015 Pio Cesare characterized by a classic style between elegance and fineness.

Umani Ronchi, among the wineries protagonists of wine Renaissance of the Marche, offers a unique experience opening the doors to a magical place: an ancient abbey from Camaldoli of 1100, designated now as exclusive hotel on the peak of Mount Conero, and immersed in the Mediterranean scrub of Conero Regional Park. The experiential packet includes a night for two people in the silence of nature, and the guided visit to the Winery in Osimo, in the heart of Doc zone of Rosso Conero, with the tasting of a selection of wines inside the cooper, one of the most beautiful architectures in the world of Italian wine. In pair, Magnum di Sassicaia 2002 Tenuta San Guido, real icon wine at an international level taking the name from the rocky ground from which it comes.

