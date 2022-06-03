Brunello di Montalcino: 2016 Riserva is off the charts, 2017 vintage is “in short supply”

Brunello di Montalcino has triumphed over the Pandemic crisis with record numbers, and is continuing to grow now that the world is coming out of Covid. At least, according to the Consortium’s data, which highlights excellent figures in the first quarter of 2022. The two vintages on the market, namely 2017 and 2016 Riserva are “leaders of excellent performance”. According to Valoritalia’s data (the number 1 certification body of denomination wine in Italy), updated to April 2022, analyzed by the Brunello di Montalcino Consortium, a note stated, “following a record 2021, 2016 is continuing its flight, but the Riserva is now largely running out. There are 536.000 bottles yet to be marketed, which represent 5% of the total produced — and already sold — of one of the most awarded vintages in the history of Montalcino. The 2017 vintage did very well too, and at “Benvenuto Brunello” held for the first time in November, it was necessary to order a substantial number of government seals in advance, delivered as early as 2021 (3.1 million). Production is much lower in the new business year compared to the previous one (2 million bottles less). However, in just 4 months, it has placed 60% of its initial amount on the market compared to 53% in the same period last year ”, explained the Consortium.

“There are over 2 million fewer bottles”, Fabrizio Bindocci, president of the Consortium, said, “ and it is becoming difficult for many producers to meet the demands of the market. But, for a denomination like ours that continues to make further progress in terms of value as well as average price, it may be an opportunity to direct the offer towards a higher positioning”.

According to the Consortium’s new Price Observatory, the average value of Tuscany’s main wine has begun to grow significantly in 2021 (+ 8%), and registered a further increase in the average price in the first quarter of 2022 (according to the Chamber of Commerce of Siena bulletin, updated to June 1, 2022, and analyzed by WineNews, Brunello di Montalcino 2017 bulk is between 950 and 1.150 euros per hectoliter, ed.).

