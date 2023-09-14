Ca’ del Bosco, Planeta, Pasqua and Frescobaldi are competing for the “Wine Star Awards” n. 24 by Wine Enthusiast

Ca’ del Bosco, iconic brand of Franciacorta, in the Santa Margherita Group but still under the leadership of its founder, Maurizio Zanella, is in the shortlist of candidate wineries for “European Winery of the Year” of the “Wine Star Awards” n. 24 of the Wine Enthusiast, one of the most coveted wine awards in the USA, assigned in February 2024 by the famous American magazine, which lauds the immersive winery visit experience that engages all five senses. It is, however, not the only nomination for Italian wine, which has five in total. Starting from the Lambrusco area, which after the commercial fortunes of the Seventies and Eighties had the misfortune of ending up in oblivion, today, in the wake of a Renaissance led by young producers and an increasingly contemporary and recognizable production style, it is among the candidates for “Wine Region of the Year”. After the 2022 nomination, Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine, the Valpolicella brands in the running for the “Innovator of the Year” award, because it is precisely the ability to innovate that distinguishes - we read in the motivations of “Wine Enthusiast” - the work of CEO Riccardo Pasqua, who launched a series of new wines on the market, including the “Mai Dire Mai” line, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Oseleta. And it doesn’t end here, because Lamberto Frescobaldi, at the helm of Marchesi Frescobaldi (but also of the Unione Italiana Vini-Uiv), is among the nominees for “Social Visionary of the Year”, for his social project dedicated to the prisoners on the island Gorgona prison, a penal colony off the coast of Tuscany where, from the Vermentino vineyards, the inmates produce the white wine of the same name. Finally, Alessio Planeta, among the protagonists of Sicily’s wine Renaissance, who, together with Francesca and Santi Planeta, leads a group that includes six wineries across the island, competing in the prestigious “Winemaker of the year” category.

