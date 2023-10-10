Ca’ del Bosco’s “dream come true” with the completion of the vineyard and winery heritage

It doesn’t happen to be heard often in a wine world that never stops, but, after 52 vintages, Ca’ del Bosco, with the same enthusiasm, passion, research, hard work and labor that made it possible to transform a house in a chestnut forest into one of Italy’s most modern and advanced wineries, a pioneer of Franciacorta since the early 1970s and today among the leading companies in its production, yesterday (with the participation also of the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, ed.), showed its final “face”, the one that was once only dreamed of and that, over the years, has taken shape in the project born from the will of its partners, the Zanella and Marzotto families, who have always been convinced of the territory’s potential and the excellence of its bubbles. A journey that began in 1968, when the first vineyard was planted, and that today marks a historic milestone and a new phase for the winery: with a viticultural heritage of more than 280 hectares spread over 11 communes of the 19 in Franciacorta, Ca’ del Bosco has almost reached the goal of vineyard area under pre-established conduction - from just 13 hectares in the 1970s-1980s - making it the custodian of an important portion of the territory, conducted in certified organic viticulture. This work also involved the spaces in the cellar, harmoniously inserted into the surrounding area and redefined to make the most of the winemaking and aging of the wines and celebrate them in an evocative itinerary, with a setting that allows visitors to stimulate and explore their senses: from the new reception areas to the Tunnel with the vaults of the Franciacorta Reserves and the vaults in the historic Dome of the Annamaria Clementi Cuvées, from the Gallery of the pupitres to the Refinement Tunnel of the Vintage Collection Millesimati, up to the “Dome of the Senses” that precedes the “Prestige Immersion” installation. All celebrated with Annamaria Clementi R.S., the most iconic Franciacorta, which, after more than 40 years of bottle aging, was revealed with the 1980 vintage, the brainchild of Maurizio Zanella, president and founder of Ca’ del Bosco, and chef de cave André Dubois.

A business model, that of Ca’ del Bosco, which has its roots in the management of its own vineyards and is then completed with a winemaking method that enhances the character of the grape varieties and soils. A continuous study of the soils in search of the most varied nuances in terms of texture, organic and mineral composition. Important innovations introduced in the winery so that the potential of the grapes is extracted and best preserved. The definition of a working method that enhances the uniqueness of each vineyard parcel. Basic concepts to seek excellence in wines in perfect Ca’ del Bosco style.

At the same time, in the new cellar spaces designed by Falconi Architettura, with which Ca’ del Bosco has been collaborating since the 1990s, the new hospitality facility, completed in 2021, is characterized by its symbolic circular, ring shape with an oak tree in the center, a symbol of the forest that has always surrounded Ca’ del Bosco’s headquarters. The building is distinguished by its large circular wooden roof, clad externally in Corten steel, which connects common spaces, showrooms and tasting rooms. The visitor is then led through the cellar’s historic spaces to the entrance to a vault where the transition between ancient and modern code takes place, emphasized by lighting that recreates a “starry sky” through the holes in the pupitres. A long tunnel anticipates the main feature of the spaces connecting the various areas: endless perspectives where walls of bottles stacked to full height (from the Vintage Collection) perimeter the path. On the left side is the Ca’ del Bosco Vinoteca, or the historical collection of wines and Franciacorta wines produced from 1972 to the present.

The “Dome of the Senses” is a circular space with a lowered vault in which to pause for a true sensory experience. The set design, curated by artist Andre Guidot of the (((ethics)aesthetics)anesthetics) collective, allows visitors to discover and experience firsthand the four senses namely touch, smell, sight and hearing. The intent is to stimulate visitors to “listen” to their senses, through an immersive, emotional experience that is just as personal as the one they will then have with the wine tasting at the end of the journey. Located in the center of the dome is the work “Ludoscope” by Paolo Scirpa, a master of immaterial art: a well of light reflected in an infinite background.

From here one is projected into the most scenic of the spaces set up: the “Prestige Immersion” installation, a gigantic upside-down bottle made from more than 33,000 empty and backlit bottles of Cuvée Prestige. In the most underground part at 23 meters below ground, from an opening it is possible to admire the new Cuvée Prestige aging area that will be able to accommodate up to 4 million bottles. The route will continue through an inclined tunnel, in accelerated perspective, which will accompany the visitor to the historic Barricaie along a staircase embellished with a play of amber linear lights, a tribute to some masterpieces of contemporary art. The various visiting paths are also enhanced by a series of background sounds, curated by sound designer Riccardo Caspani.

