“Cantina Italia”: the stocks of wine decrease to 55.4 million of hectoliters in February 2025

The stocks in “Cantina Italia” still decrease, but remain high with much more than an average harvest to put on the market: there are 55.4 million of hectoliters of stocked wine registered on 2025, February, 28th, to which 304,612 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation (+71.4% compared to the last year), and 4.5 million of hectoliters of musts (-7.1% compared to the last year) have to be added. The stocks of Geographical Indication wines are always very concentrated: 54.8% of stocked wine is Pdo, 26.5% is Pgi, varietal wines barely constitute 1.3% of the total, and 17.5% is represented by other wines.

With 20 denominations and Geographical Indications out of 526 which are worth 58% of the total. Prosecco Doc with 5.3 million hectoliters is worth 11.8% of the total by itself, followed by Igp Puglia with 2,066 million hectoliters, and, then, with values ranging from 1.79 to 1.14 million of hectoliters in winery, Igt Toscana, Doc delle Venezie, Igt Veneto, Igt Salento, Doc Sicilia, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Igt Terre Siciliane, and Igt Rubicon follow, with Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg following with 889,741 hectoliters.

