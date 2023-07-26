Chianti aims at the “reconquest” of Brazil by focusing on pairings with local cuisine

For a few years now, Italian wine, but not only, has placed enormous hopes in the economies of the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - which have experienced, and in some cases continue to experience, spectacular economic growth rates that are significantly higher than those of Western economies. Slowly, however, the driving force faded, particularly in Brazil, where wine exports in the distant - but not very distant - 2018 had reached a turnover of 40 million euros, compared to 8.9 million euros in the first four months of 2023, a figure that was nearly identical to that of the same period in 2022.

Nonetheless, the Brazilian market, the gateway to the rest of South America, remains to be built, discovered, and, in some ways, exploited. The Chianti Consortium is convinced of this, and will return to Brazil to pursue the dual and concrete goal of creating unprecedented pairings between wine and local enogastronomy, as well as expanding the network of international ambassadors of the Denomination, with the “Chianti Lovers Latam”. Which, following stops in Venezuela and Mexico in July, the “Wine & Cinema Experience” masterclass, a horizontal tasting event with seven Chianti wines and the screening of a series of clips films that tell the strong link between the brand and popular culture, will take place on August 1 in Rio de Janeiro, and on August 3 in Sao Paulo, where the “Nossa nove!” format will make its debut, offering the opportunity to taste three product categories for three different brands.

“The primary goal, according to Giovanni Busi, president of the Chianti Wine Consortium, is to continue to spread and strengthen Chianti culture, along with our Denomination, in territories that have characteristics suitable for incorporating it. We intend to support this dynamic by providing a series of ambassadors who become more knowledgeable each year”. And, in this regard, Brazil provides an ideal gastronomic and culinary context, guaranteeing absolutely interesting and whimsical combinations with dishes such as Churrasco and Feijoada: a way to disseminate an authentic wine culture in an international context that offers a varied and rich cuisine that is the sum of multiple regional expressions.

