Chianti is growing in Russia and is investing in a rapidly growing market for Italian wine

Chianti is focusing more and more on Russia, where wine lovers are growing, mainly thanks to the new generations, like the Millennials, in the two main cities of the Country: Moscow and St. Petersburg. And, as export statistics show, Italy is also on the market, which still has ample room for growth. “Russia”, explained Alessandro Bani, director of the Chianti Wine Consortium, “is becoming an increasingly important market for Italian wine, and especially for Chianti, like its excellent performances have demonstrated in the first few months of 2021, where Italian wine has reached +17.3% in exports (compared to 2020).

This figure, therefore, places Italy as one of the top exporting Countries on the Russian market and has confirmed, once again, that the Chianti Wine Consortium made the right choice to carry out promotional activities in Russia, which has great potential”. While waiting for the green light to start in person events and also to keep focusing attention on the denomination, the Chianti Wine Consortium is returning, though only virtually, to Russia. Two seminars are scheduled (June 28th and 30th , in Moscow and St. Petersburg, during the “Simply Italian Great Wines - Russia Tour” 2021), plus the event “The modernity of Sangiovese in seven Chianti DOCG wines”, in live streaming from Italy by the “wine ambassador” Luca Alves, who will guide the tasting represented by the various typologies and sub-areas of the appellation. Many other activities are planned, including a project designed especially for social media activities. The director, Bani, added, “ongoing online and social communication activities from the beginning of the year, thanks to ten influencers, will also continue, to keep focusing attention on the Chianti denomination. While we are waiting to come back in person. our OCM 2020/2021 program includes an in person event in November, in Russia, where, depending on the evolution of the Pandemic, wineries of the Chianti Wine Consortium will also participate. Therefore, in the coming months, we will keep our attention totally focused on this market, as it is a fundamental point of reference for the future of the Consortium and Chianti”.

