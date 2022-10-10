Chiara Soldati head of “La Scolca” has received the Knights of Labor award from President Mattarella

There is once again a woman representing the excellence of Italian wine and she is one of the 25 to have received the Cavalieri del Lavoro award recently from President Sergio Mattarella. Chiara Soldati, at the helm of the historic Piedmont winery, “La Scolca”, received the award directly from the hands of the Head of State, following the announcement of her nomination in May. The ceremony was held at the Quirinale in Rome for a total of 25 winners (announced in May, ed.), business women and men who have promoted the National economy through their business and social commitments. Also representing the agro-food world were Margherita Fuchs, president of Birra Forst Sia, Andrea Rigoni, at the helm of Rigoni di Asiago, Olga Urbani, head of Urbani Tartufi, and Adolfo Valsecchi, who leads the Genoese Generale Conserve. “I greet the new Cavalieri del Lavoro, who, through their commitment, have given strength to our economy and our society, contributing to the social growth of Italy and to its prestige around the world, through their innovations and creating new jobs”, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella said.

