Climate crisis, appellations and organic: these are the “Slow Wine Fair” 2023 themes

In a BolognaFiere becoming more and more a “fair hub” for small producers and wine artisans, after the announcement that it will be Bologna itself that will host the Vignaioli Indipendenti’s Wine Market (Fivi) from 2023 (November 25 to 27), from tomorrow begins the run-up to “Slow Wine Fair” No. 2, at BolognaFiere, February 26 to 28, 2023. A series of online conferences focused on the major themes at the heart of the event, scheduled for February 8, 15 and 22, will involve enthusiasts, technicians, professionals and delegates of the “Slow Wine Coalition”, anticipating the program of meetings that will animate the “Slow Wine Arena”, created in collaboration with Reale Mutua, main partner of the event and official supporter of Slow Food Italy.

“If, in the 2022 edition, the digital conferences had focused on the cornerstones of the Slow Food Manifesto for Good, Clean and Fair Wine, namely the environmental sustainability of wine, the protection of the landscape, and again social equity in vineyard work and the social role of wine, in this second edition the online conferences place the emphasis on three topical issues: the climate crisis, the appellation system and the importance of organic farming”, Slow Wine explains. On Wednesday, February 8 (6 p.m.), the spotlight will be on “Wine and the Climate Crisis”, with Adriano Zago, a degree in Agriculture from the University of Padua and a specialization in Viticulture and Oenology from Montpellier, and an agronomic and oenological consultant for 20 years; Martina Broggio, a sustainable viticulture consultant; Franco Meggio, a professor at the University of Padua; and Alberto Acedo, a biotechnology entrepreneur and expert for the European Commission. “We will talk about three areas”, explains Adriano Zago, “the plant, the soil and man. We will try to explain what is happening, with the climate crisis, in the soil and the plant, and how man, understood as a business organization, is reacting. It is no longer enough to make good wine and worry about bringing home healthy grapes, goals that have become too weak in a historical time very different from the past. One thing is certain, the climate crisis is bringing the issue of soil fertility to attention”. Another hot topic that cuts across the sector is the one that will be the focus of the debate on Wednesday, February 15 (6 p.m.), namely “Denominations, a Common Good? A European Vision”. “A conference dedicated to explore the reasons for the growing distrust in this system, but also to reflect on how to revise it and adapt it to the present situation”, Slow Wine further explains. Alberto Grandi, writer and associate professor of History of European Integration and Economic History and Food History at the University of Parma, Matilde Poggi, president Cevi - Confédération Européenne des Vignerons Indépendants, Iacopo Di Teodoro, importer and distributor of the U.S. company Artisanal Cellars, and Chiara Bolner, from the European Commission's Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development, will speak about it, moderated by Gabriele Rosso, deputy editor of the Slow Wine Guide. Finally, on Wednesday, February 22 (6 p.m.) there will be a discussion on “Bio and Life”, a reflection on organic farming, together with the Italian Federation of Organic and Biodynamic Agriculture (Federbio), which “starting from the analysis of the current situation, also draws the future scenarios of this sector”. With speeches by Emanuele Busacca of Ifoam Europe, Carlo Bazzocchi, president of AtBio - National Association of Technicians and Inspectors for Organic Production, Michele Bono, of the viticulture and enology team from FiBL - Research Institute of Organic Agriculture Switzerland, Eduardo Tilatti, certification manager of Demeter Latin America, and Maria Grazia Mammuccini, president of FederBio.

These topics will introduce, as mentioned, the “Slow Wine Fair 2023” proper, where more than 650 exhibiting wineries from all over Italy are expected: from San Salvatore 1988 to Barone Pizzini, from Pievalta to Domenico Clerico, from Ettore Germano to Borgogno, from Casa Eredi di Mirafiori to Giacomo Fenocchio, from Vietti to Centopassi, from Donnafugata to Planeta, from Baglio del Cristo di Campobello to Le Chiuse, from Lisini to Panizzi, from Patrizia Cencioni (Solaria) to Ridolfi, from Tenuta di Capezzana to Tenuta Col d’Orcia, from Tenuta Sette Ponti to Abbazia di Novacella, from Decugnano dei Barbi to Tenuta Castelbuono (Lunelli family), from Bertani to Secondo Marco, from Speri to Ceretto, from Il Colombaio di Santa Chiara to Ar. Pe.Pe., from Cupano to Ca’ del Baio, just to name a few.

