Concours Mondial de Bruxelles: Grand Gold Medal to Bragagnolo (Piedmont) and Santadi (Sardinia)

The Passione Tramp Volontà 2022 from Tenuta Bragagnolo, in Piedmont, and the Latinia 2017 from Cantina Santadi, in Sardinia, are the only two Italian labels to win the Grand Gold Medal at the prestigious “Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”, among the most prestigious international competitions, which, in the last session of the year, awarded “sweet and fortified wines” from 20 different countries around the world. Instead, seven Italian wines have won the Gold Medal: Oirad 2020 by Ferruccio Deiana, Palazzo Vecchio 2009 by Palazzo Vecchio, Chi Duci Passito di Uve Zibibbo 2019 by Cantina Chitarra, Vin Santo 2016 by Fratelli Bonaccini, Krysos 2019 by Feudo Disisa, Passito by Tenuta Villa Trasqua and Mulsum 2022 by Cantine Mothia.

According to the jury (28 expert tasters, representing 10 different nationalities), Piedmont was the surprise of 2023: the Passione Tramp cuvée from Tenuta Bragagnolo - a pure Gewürztraminer - won over the jury for its balance and finesse and acquired the title of “International Revelation”.

