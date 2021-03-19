“Concours Mondial du Sauvignon”: Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia at the top for Italy

If there is something in the liturgy of wine that seems to never stop, those are international contests. From which continue to arrive awards for Italy. Like the Concours Mondial du Sauvignon, dedicated to one of the most popular varieties in the world, with 1,600 wines competing, and which crowned Aldo Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia as the lands of choice in the Belpaese. There were eight gold medals in all, divided equally in half, although Alto Adige also put the “Italian Revelation” award in the medal collection, with its Sauvignon Exclusiv 2019 Weingut Plonerhof, which is also a gold medalist along with Josef Brigl’s Vigna Rielerhof 2019 Sauvignon, Erste+Neue’s 2019 Puntay Sauvignon and Wassererhof’s 2019 Wassererhof. While from Friuli Venezia Giulia there are the Vigne del Malina’s 2016 Sauvignon, the Marco Scolaris’ 2019 Sauvignon, the Grillo Iole’s 2019 Grilloiole Sauvignon and La Sclusa Sauvignon 2019 from La Sclusa. Excellent expressions of a great international white grape variety, which in Italy expresses itself at the highest levels in border lands.

