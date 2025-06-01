Contemporaneity is not a showcase, but a shared process: “Gibellina model”

Among the many records, Italian wine boasts also the bond with one of the most revolutionary artworks, and among the greatest examples of land art in the world: “Cretto” by Alberto Burri in Gibellina, symbol of renaissance thanks to the beauty of the Valley of Belìce, in Sicily, destroyed by the earthquake of 1968. The credit is of Ludovico Corrao, visionary “mayor”, creator of the liberation of the territory as art laboratory and meeting, dialogue and confrontation place among great intellectuals of different worlds. A renaissance, in which also wine has an important role (as we narrated on WineNews in one of our trips to Sicily): wines by Tenute Orestiadi (Cantine Ermes) arise in the vineyards around the artwork by Burri which explain to the world a territory which transformed difficult times into energy. Now, to all this, also a new model to live it is added, which is slower, more aware, and sustainable: the name of the project arisen by the collaboration between Tenute Orestiadi and Essepiauto is Green Art-Titude”, reference for the innovation in mobility in Western Sicily. An initiative looking to the future with a clear idea: to promote a virtuous model of cultural and environmental experience in view of the path towards “Gibellina Capitale dell’Arte Contemporanea” 2026 - “Gibellina Capital of Contemporary Art” 2026. Therefore, thanks to the new project, wine paths between vineyards, wineries, historical towns and artistic landscapes will be on the board of electric and hybrid vehicles. A concrete way to conjugate beauty and respect of the environment, culture, and technology.

“Green Art-Titude”, explains Rosario Di Maria, administrator Tenute Orestiadi, “is a gesture which is coherent with our vision. Put landscape, culture, and environment at the center of our daily actions is part of our identity. This project doesn’t arise to last a season, but in order to contribute to a new idea of territorial experience. It is our way to support Gibellina towards 2026, not with isolated events but with concrete and symbolical practices talking about future”. At the center of the project, there are sustainability, widespread art, agricultural identity, material and immaterial culture of the Mediterranean.

“Two-year period 2025/2026 will mark an epochal change in the Province of Trapani: it will be the occasion for the territory to reach a visibility without equals, and to manage an incredible flow of visits with the opportunity to increase the quality of infrastructures, and to create a fly-wheel for the entire Province - underlines Paolo Tedesco, heading Essepiauto – in this virtuous context, Cantine Ermes and Essepiauto decided to join the forces leveraging on their individual characteristics, and common strengths in a path of support to the territory, and its community with the aim to join and share knowledge, competences, and passion”.

“Green Art-Titude” offers food and wine paths with low emissions, integrated tastings to cultural experiences, moments of dialogue and confrontation about the themes of ecologic innovation and beauty economy. So, a new attitude addressing to present and future travelers: curious, aware, participating. In this way, Tenute Orestiadi and Essepiauto renew their commitment towards an open cultural model which is accessible and responsible, in which wine is narration and passage, mobility an ethical choice, and culture is a tool of connection between people and places. And, Gibellina confirms its vocation to experimentation and regeneration showing, still another time, that contemporaneity is not a showcase, but a shared process.

