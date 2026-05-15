With 1000 Miglia in Zurich and on Miami beaches, “Franciacorta Festival” goes global

With the 1000 Miglia Warm Up in Zurich, the format which best prepares international crews to tackle the sporting side of the legendary race, blending wine and automotive heritage, or directly on the beaches of Miami Beach, in one of the most luxurious and famous hotels on the coast of Florida, designed in a “barefoot chic” style originally signed by Philippe Starck. These are just some of the legs of the itinerant “Franciacorta Festivals” promoted by the Consortium of the prestigious Metodo Classico, which exports not only - or rather, not only - Italian sparkling wines to global markets, but also their culture, recreating abroad the successful format of the event and of territorial storytelling par excellence. A true pioneer in Italy in combining wine, hospitality, dining, and a wide range of activities capable of engaging the broadest audience and attracting it to Franciacorta.

Franciacorta strengthens its global presence with a calendar of events which combine wine culture, dedicated tastings, and its globally oriented lifestyle. This is also the result of the Consortium prestigious partnerships beyond the wine world, spanning art, cinema, fashion, motors, and design, from the Mille Miglia to the Emmy Awards, from the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia to the Michelin Guide (in Italy and the Usa), from Milan Fashion Week and Milan Design Week to the Rome Film Festival - through a contemporary language, the new cycle of international traveling festivals is designed to convey the identity and excellence of the denomination through immersive and exclusive experiences, aimed at industry professionals, media, as well as wine lovers. And, after Vienna, at the luxurious Hotel Almanac (which also houses works of art, including an original by Gustav Klimt), Franciacorta is now preparing for upcoming events scheduled between spring and summer 2026, in outstanding venues across strategic cities. These events confirm the international vocation of the denomination and its growing dialogue with key foreign markets, where exports, according to data from the Franciacorta Economic Observatory, account for 12.8% of sales, with strong growth in 2025, which saw 18.9 million bottles released to the market (+5.3% compared to 2024).

On May 20th, the Consortium will be in Lugano, in Switzerland, the denomination leading foreign market, with over 40 producers at the Hotel Splendide Royal. From May 21st to 23rf, Franciacorta will be a partner of Lugano Elegance, thanks to its collaboration with Scuderia Classiche, a partner which supports the Metodo Classico in high-profile events linked to the world of vintage cars. The synergy will then continue in Zurich, from May 28th to 31st, during the 1000 Miglia Warm Up strengthening the brand presence in exclusive, high-potential networking environments. Miami, in the Usa, which, despite challenges, closed 2025 in positive, will host Franciacorta and 10 producers on June 8th at the Soho Beach House, and in a particularly immersive moment at the prestigious Delano Hotel (reopened in March 2026 after a 100 million dollars renovation and home to the famous Rose Bar). This event will be reserved for a selected group of guests and conceived as an opportunity for direct engagement and storytelling with key opinion leaders and international stakeholders. Finally, Franciacorta sparkling wines will arrive in Munich on June 29th, with more than 20 producers at The Charles Hotel, A Rocco Forte Hotel, a Michelin Two Keys property in the heart of the city, which also hosts the Italian restaurant Florio, whose menu is curated by chef Fulvio Pierangelini.

The now well-established format combines technical insight with direct interaction. On the program, there are masterclasses led by expert sommeliers, designed to provide an increasingly in-depth understanding of the denomination, alongside walk-around tastings that foster direct dialogue with producers, creating tangible opportunities for tasting, networking, and professional exchange in a dynamic and highly qualified setting. The Lugano stop will also include an evening opening to the public broadening engagement with enthusiasts and strengthening the bond with the denomination. But, above all, this approach consolidates the denomination positioning as an expression of Italian excellence, naturally fitting into the most prestigious contexts and engaging an increasingly attentive and sophisticated international audience. And one which is ever more fond of made in Italy sparkling wines.

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