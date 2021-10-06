Creativity, talent, wine: the Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine values expressed in the work “Falling Dreams”

A gigantic, immersive and site-specific artwork will celebrate the values the winery cherishes the most, from creativity to talent, and, of course, the values of Italian wine. The artwork is called “Falling Dreams” and the unique installation will be inaugurated by the Venetian brand Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine at “Milano Wine Week” 2021. The winery is one of the founding supporters of the event, under the creative direction of the artistic cooperative, None, offering the public an experience hovering between dream and reality at Base, the artistic and cultural center in Milan (until October 9th). The artwork explores the theme of dreams and their creative significance through an ethereal architecture comprised of light and water. It is a six-meter high cascade of clouds, which produces a suspended, floating landscape.

"Falling Dreams" represents the culmination of a path that Pasqua has promoted over the last five years, supporting talent and creativity, through patronage projects that have involved 20 artists from all over the world, different in origin, culture and areas of competence, but all called to express their vision of the brand and its values. Talent and dreams have been the main themes during these years of collaboration, which have given rise to a multicultural, interdisciplinary and cross-media narrative that the winery has communicated and promoted through its initiatives and its wines. “This artistic installation is the latest, and greatest, project dedicated to talent and creativity. It concludes the cycle of collaboration with creativity that we have supported all over the world and its narrative is our slogan, “Talent never tasted better””, explained the CEO, Riccardo Pasqua. “We believe that creativity and talent intensely characterize our current and future projects and everything we do. Our ambition is to bring our entire almost one hundred year history into the future in an innovative way”.

And after Milan, “Falling Dreams” will also go to Verona and be presented at “Vinitaly Special Edition”, on October 18th and 19th, in the futuristic Gallerie Mercatali, a splendid example of Italian industrial archeology.

Copyright © 2000/2021