“Decanter Wine Awards” 2023: Italy triumphs in edition n. 20 with record-breaking competition

Barolo LeCinqueVigne 2019 by Damilano, 980 AD 2018 by Fattoria Villa Saletta, Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Loreto 2018 by Mastrojanni, Etna Rosso Duo 2021 by Mecori, Barolo Meriame 2019 by Paolo Manzone, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Romitorio Di Santedame 2019 by Ruffino and Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva Fracastoro 2012 by Vigneti Villabella: here are the best of Italian wines, namely the 7 “Best in Show” of Italy, at the “Decanter Wine Awards” 2023, the most prestigious wine competition in UK and among the most important in the world, signed by the “Decanter” magazine. And that, in the celebratory edition of the anniversary n. 20, sees the triumph of Italy, at the top of the ranking of platinum medals (28), with a total of 2,780 medals (88 gold, 955 silver and 1.703 bronze, alongside the “Best in Show” and those of platinum), and with Tuscany as a “queen”, marking one of the best performances of the entire competition, alongside with Alto Adige, Piedmont and Veneto in great qualitative growth, among 18,250 competing wines from 57 countries, a historic number, judged by 236 experts (including 53 Masters of Wine and 16 Master Sommeliers) from 30 countries around the world, with the Competition returning to an international level after the pandemic.

An Italy of wine, which, underlines “Decanter”, has given some surprises, both in traditional regions and in emerging ones, winning 7 wines awarded “Best in Show”, the highest result obtained in the Competition and in which only 50 wines have been recognized in this category, dominated by Australia with 10 labels, followed by France and Spain with 8. However, Italy outnumbers 2022 in terms of platinum medals, with 28 award-winning wines out of only 125 worldwide.

The wines of Tuscany reach the top of the ranking of the “Decanter Wine Awards” 2023, with 3 “Best in Show”, 6 platinum medals and 21 gold medals, representing the best performance for Italy and one of the best regional performances of the entire competition. Piedmont distinguished itself by achieving the best results in the Competition since 2020, with a greater number of “Best in Show” and platinum medals than in 2022, thanks to Barolo, which received two “Best in Show” and five platinum medals compared to one in 2022 and two in 2021. Veneto’s quality and consistent performance have been rewarded with similar results over the last three years: the region was awarded 1 “Best in Show” for Fracastoro Amarone of the Valpolicella Classico Riserva 2012 from the Villabella Vineyards, 5 platinum medals, and 15 gold medals. Showing extraordinary results with 6 platinum medals (all for white wines), 2023 marked the second-best performance ever for Alto Adige in this category with 97 points. Overcoming the platinum medal table of much better-known northern regions, the results show a clear increase in quality, considering that in 2022 the territory had obtained only 1 platinum and 3 in 2021.

The “stars of the South” were Campania and Sicily. Campania received two platinum medals, one for the heroic viticulture of the Amalfi Coast for Marisa Cuomo’s Fiorduva 2021, and a “Value Gold” (price less than £15) in the new competition ranking “Top 10 Values”. Sicily was the only southern region to win “Best in Show” for Mecori’s Etna Rosso 2021 Duo, with “Decanter” defining the Etna phenomenon as “one of the great success stories in the world of modern wine”. Another platinum and 3 golds saw Etna, Marsala and Nero d’Avola represented. Sardinia has been awarded 5 gold medals, the region’s best result at the “Decanter Wine Awards” since 2019. The indigenous varieties and styles of the Colli Orientali have brought great success for Friuli, with a white and a red being awarded 1 platinum medal each. The territory achieved further success in the “Gold” category, with four of the 6 golds achieving 95 points. The Marche have shown consistency from year to year winning 1 platinum and 3 gold medals, while Lombardy has obtained 4 golds, including a second victory for the sweet red Moscato di Scanzo. After a two-year break for both regions, Liguria won a gold medal for Vermentino Colli di Luni 2022 Sarticola by La Baia Del Sole, and Basilicata for Aglianico del Vulture Superiore 2019 Alberi in Piano by Cantina Il Passo.

The year 2023 also saw the introduction of the “Alternative Packaging” category, which was dedicated to alternative packaging solutions, with Italy achieving the best results, with 12 wines awarded out of 31. There were two silver medals (out of four total), with the bag-in-box format being the most successful.

Italy of wine at the “Decanter Wine Awards” 2023

“Best in Show”

Damilano, Barolo LeCinquevigne 2019

Fattoria Villa Saletta, 980 AD 2018

Mastrojanni, Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Loreto 2018

Mecori, Etna Rosso Duo 2021

Paolo Manzone, Barolo Meriame 2019

Ruffino, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Romitorio Di Santedame 2019

Vigneti Villabella, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva Fracastoro 2012

“Platinum”

Qimisola, Barbera d’Asti Superiore Il Babbo 2018

Gagliole, Colli della Toscana Centrale Balisca 2019

Cantina Terlano, Alto Adige Terlano Primo Grande Cuvée 2020

Cantina Terlano, Alto Adige Terlano Rarity Pinot Bianco 2010

Velenosi, Offida Pecorino Rêve 2021

Carlo Giacosa, Barbaresco Ovello 2020

Tenuta Luce, Brunello di Montalcino 2018

Capurso, Amarone della Valpolicella 2015

Corte Sermana, Lugana Sermana Riserva 2017

Capanna, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2017

Tenuta Kornell, Alto Adige/Südtirol Aichberg 2019

Englar Castle Winery Alto Adige/Südtirol Riserva Belasy Chardonnay2020

Cantina Tramin, Alto Adige/Südtirol Stoan 2021

St. Michael-Eppan, Alto Adige/Südtirol Appius 2018

Badia a Coltibuono, Montebello 2018

Colli Di Poianis, Colli Orientali del Friuli Prepotto Schioppettino 2018

Collemattoni, Brunello di Montalcino 2018

Castello di Perno, Barolo Riserva Perno 2017

Roberto Scubla, Colli Orientali del Friuli Pomèdes 2020

Barone Di Miceli, Etna Femina Bianco 2022

Amalia Cascina in Langa, Barolo Bussia Vigna Fantini 2019

Marisa Cuomo, Costa d’Amalfi Fiorduva 2021

Quintodecimo Taurasi Riserva Vigna Grande Cerzito 2016

Tedeschi, Amarone della Valpolicella Marne 180 2019

Raineri , Barolo Castelletto 2019

La Colombaia Ville Di Bagnolo, Vin Santo del Chianti Torri Della Colombaia 2009

Ilatium Morini, Amarone della Valpolicella Riserva Due Mori 2015

Bisol1542, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore I Gondolieri Brut 2022

