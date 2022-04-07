Diversity as a response to market headwinds, including the wine market

Diversity is the answer to the headwinds blowing through the markets, including the fine wine market, which in March saw a slight recovery in the Liv-ex 100, the industry benchmark that calculates the price trends of the 100 most sought-after and prized labels (including Barolo Bartolo Mascarello 2016, Barolo Monvigliero Comm. G.B. Burlotto 2016, Barbaresco Gaja 2018, Barolo Monfortino Riserva Giacomo Conterno 2013 and 2014, Masseto 2016 and 2017, Ornellaia 2018, Brunello di Montalcino Poggio di Sotto 2016, Sassicaia Tenuta San Guido 2016, 2017 and 2018, Solaia 2018, Soldera Case Basse 100% Sangiovese 2016 and Tignanello 2016 and 2018), up 0.7% after +0.4% in February (the lowest value since the start of the positive series), despite inflation and market volatility, and another excellent performance by the Liv-ex 1000, which brings together all the regional indices, and which grew in the same month by 2%.

The best performer is the Burgundy 150 (+4% and +14.6% since the beginning of 2022), while the Italy 100 (which includes the last ten vintages of Barolo Bartolo Mascarello, Barbaresco Gaja, Barolo Cascina Francia Giacomo Conterno, Barolo Monfortino Riserva Giacomo Conterno, Masseto, Ornellaia, Sassicaia Tenuta San Guido, Solaia, Soldera Case Basse 100% Sangiovese and Tignanello), after the exploit of February (+2%), stopped at +0.6%, due to the braking of Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo and Gaja’s Barbaresco.

Champagne 50, on the other hand, did very well, posting a 2.6% increase (+51.2% over the past year), on the back of two of the most traded labels - in terms of volume and value - in March: Louis Roederer Cristal 2012, whose price rose by 8.1%, and Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé.

As mentioned above, diversity is the watchword, with the top five most traded wines in March 2022 coming from no fewer than four different regions: Domaine Jean Louis Chave Hermitage 2017 (+15.6%) and Paul Jaboulet Aîné Hermitage La Chapelle 2018 (+7.4%) from the Rhône, Screaming Eagle’s Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 (+10.4%) from California, Barolo Bartolo Mascarello 2016 (+9.7%) from Piedmont and, as we have seen, Louis Roederer Cristal 2012 (+8.1%).

