Eataly revolution: Investindustrial of the Bonomi family will be the new majority shareholder

First the rumors in the night, arrived from the authoritative American financial newspaper “The Wall Street Journal”, then the confirmation in an official note a few minutes ago: Investindustrial, a holding led by the Bonomi family (with 11 billion euros of capital raised), has reached an agreement with Eataly, a reality that has become an outpost of quality made in Italy in the world, created by Oscar Farinetti (with 44 stores in 15 countries, and an estimated turnover in 2022 of 600 million euros). An operation of 200 million, as much as will be invested by Investindustrial, which will also purchase part of the shares held by the current shareholders, and which, at the time of closing, will become the majority shareholder, with 52% of the shares, while 48% will remain divided between Eatinvest (Farinetti family), the Baffigo-Miroglio family and Clubitaly (Tamburini Investment Partners).

“The investment – says an official note – will allow Eataly to reduce its net financial debt and miximize financial flexibility for the Group’s global expansion plans. The capital injection strengthens the company’s role as a global ambassador of made in Italy food excellence, both through the opening of flagship stores and the development of new formats, as well as allowing the acquisition of all minority stakes of Eataly’s current activity in the United States. Nicola Farinetti, who currently holds the position of CEO, will assume the role of president of the company, and a new CEO will be announced shortly, with the mission of leading the company in its next phase of growth on a global scale. Investindustrial, the Farinetti family, the Baffigo/Miroglio family and Clubitaly inted to continue to support the development of the company”.

Andrea Bonomi, president of the Investindustrial Advisory Board, said: we are pleased to be able to support Eataly, an example of Italian excellence in the world, as a long-term partner. Thanks to the vision and entrepreneurial ability of the Farinetti family, Eataly represents a unique and innovative player who has led the revolution of the concept of high quality Italian food all over the world. We can’t wait to support Eataly, leveraging our deep experience in the global growth of companies with the highest ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance, ed) and sustainability principles. The collaboration between Investindustrial, the Farinetti family, the Baffigo / Miroglio family and the Eataly family is focused on supporting Eataly’s next phase of growth, preserving its unique DNA and maintaining its profile of sustainability, supply chain control and integrity”.

“The agreement we signed lauches a strategic partnership that projects Eataly into a new phase in its history – added Nicola Farinetti, CEO Eataly – accelerating its international growth. This partnership will allow us to strengthen our unique format worldwide, promote innovative projects related to innovation, and enhance our capabilities. We are happy to embark on this new path together with a highly prestigious partner such as Investindustrial, who shares our same ideas. Investindustrial, which shares Eataly’s values and vision and has chosen to support us in achieving our goal of being the Italian ambassador of Made in Italy in the world. The know-how and resources that Investindustrial will bring to the Eataly model – continues Farinetti – represent an extraordinary level to look to the future with greater confidence and momentum streghtned by our history and in continuity with the result achieved until today thanks to the work of all members of Eataly’s global team”.

A new chapter that opens, therefore, for a reality like Eataly which, starting from Turin in 2003, has conquered the world, and given a significant impetus, in its own way, to the growth of made in Italy in the last (almost) 20 years.

