EU-USA Agreement on duties, plenary vote by the European Parliament today

The European Parliament today voted in plenary session on the legislative proposals aimed at implementing the tariff-related aspects of the trade agreement between the European Union and the United States, reached last July in Scotland during the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Federvini welcomes the news: “today vote by the European Parliament represents an important signal of responsibility and moves in the desired direction. It is a concrete step which helps to unlock a phase of uncertainty and to restore the conditions for constructive dialogue with the United States”, declares Federvini president Giacomo Ponti.

The decision represents a significant step toward overcoming transatlantic trade tensions, marking a tangible resumption of dialogue between the two sides of the Atlantic. After a period of stalemate and uncertainty, the European Parliament vote constitutes a positive signal toward a constructive and stability-oriented engagement. Federvini underlines that it is essential to preserve a stable trade framework for the wine, spirits and vinegar sector, which is highly exposed to international markets and in particular to the U.S. market, long regarded as strategic for the sector exports. “It is now crucial to continue along this path, promoting an ongoing and structured dialogue between European institutions and U.S. authorities. For our sector, strengthening a stable trade framework oriented toward the gradual elimination of tariffs is a priority, for the benefit of businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic”, concludes Giacomo Ponti.

Federvini now encourages the European institutions - the European Commission and the Council - to move swiftly forward in the interinstitutional dialogue in order to achieve the implementation of the agreement, consolidating the progress made and avoiding the re-emergence of elements of uncertainty. Lastly, the Federation reiterates the importance of keeping the channel of dialogue with the United States open and constant, in the belief that only through continuous engagement is it possible to build a fair, stable trade environment which encourages the growth of European production chains.

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