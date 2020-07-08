European Commission publishes new exceptional measures for the wine sector

Payment of advances equal to 100% of the expenditure incurred by wine producers who have decided to carry out private distillation and storage as a result of the pandemic, but also increased Union co-financing for promotion measures on third markets, investment, restructuring and conversion of vineyards, green harvesting and harvest insurance: After weeks of inter-institutional negotiations, the European Commission has finally published the new exceptional measures to be allocated to the wine sector, first brought to its knees by the commercial policy adopted by US President Donald Trump, and then by the crisis linked to Covid-19. And it is not only the sector, but also European policy that rejoices, first of all Paolo De Castro, S&D coordinator for the Agriculture Committee of the European Parliament, who just a few days ago told WineNews how these measures, published today, were necessary and expected, after the refusal of MEPs to endorse the first emergency measures presented by the European Commission to help the wine sector, and the letter sent by Commissioner Wojciechowski to the President of the Commission, Norbert Lins.

“This is a victory - commented De Castro - of teamwork: our firmness has allowed the European Parliament to make its own the demands that Italian producers have made so loudly in recent months, and forced the Commission to act to support the production sectors most affected by the consequences of the crisis. The wine will remain special - assures De Castro - that is why we have invited the Commissioner to report to the Agriculture Committee before the end of September, to take stock of the situation and assess the need for new measures”.

